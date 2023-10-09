Automotive Overhead Console Market Size Hit USD 54 billion by 2031, Expanding at a 7.42% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The automotive overhead console market was estimated to have acquired US$ 36.18 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to register a 7.42% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 , and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 7.42 billion. Automotive overhead consoles can evolve into interactive surfaces, allowing gesture control and augmented reality projections, creating novel user experiences.



Overhead consoles could integrate health monitoring sensors, offering vital data to drivers and passengers, opening opportunities in health-focused automotive tech. Overhead consoles can embrace immersive, personalized entertainment systems, taking in-car entertainment to the next level with virtual reality and augmented reality content.

Transforming overhead consoles into centralized service hubs for vehicle diagnostics, maintenance alerts, and software updates can redefine aftermarket services. Artificial intelligence can enable predictive personalization in overhead consoles, adapting settings and controls based on driver preferences, behavior, and context, enhancing the driving experience.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The dominating vehicle type in the automotive overhead console market is passenger vehicles, reflecting consumer demand for enhanced interior features.

Capacitive technology dominates the automotive overhead console market due to its touch-sensitive and user-friendly interface, enhancing control and functionality.

Front-end console dominates the automotive overhead console market, providing drivers and passengers easy access to controls and features.

OEM is the dominant sales channel in the automotive overhead console market due to direct vehicle integration.

The dominating application in the automotive overhead console market is infotainment, catering to the increasing demand for entertainment and connectivity features.



Market Trends for Automotive Overhead Consoles

Overhead consoles incorporate more advanced infotainment and connectivity features. These include touchscreens, wireless charging, and integrated control systems.

Growing emphasis on eco-friendly materials for overhead consoles aligns with automotive industry sustainability goals.

Enhanced interior lighting systems within overhead consoles improve aesthetics and cater to driver and passenger needs.

Integrating safety features like airbag deployment and collision sensors into overhead consoles enhances vehicle safety.

Consumers seek personalized overhead consoles, encouraging manufacturers to offer customization options and modular designs for a unique in-car experience.



Market for Automotive Overhead Consoles: Regional Outlook

North America leads the market, driven by a robust automotive culture and consumer demand for premium features. The region's affinity for advanced in-car technology, including infotainment systems, boosts overhead console adoption.

Europe closely follows, emphasizing vehicle safety and luxury interiors. Stringent regulations and safety standards drive the incorporation of airbag control systems within overhead consoles, particularly in high-end vehicles.

In the Asia Pacific, rapid industrialization and growing automotive production in countries like China and India fuel market expansion. The region witnesses a surge in demand for innovative, cost-effective overhead consoles as consumers seek connectivity and comfort features.



Global Automotive Overhead Console Market: Key Players



The competitive landscape of the automotive overhead console market is marked by fierce rivalry and innovation. Key players like Visteon Corporation, Magna International Inc., and Faurecia S.A. lead with their comprehensive portfolios of overhead console systems, emphasizing convenience and aesthetics.

Emerging contenders like Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., and Valeo S.A. leverage advanced technology to gain market share. The industry is driven by consumer demand for enhanced connectivity, entertainment, and vehicle comfort features. Continuous innovation in material selection, design, and integration of cutting-edge technology ensures a dynamic competitive landscape, promising a steady stream of advancements and opportunities in the automotive overhead console market.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global automotive overhead console market:

AGM Automotive

Continental AG

Daimay Automotive Interior Co., Ltd

Gentex Corporation

Grupo Antolin

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

IAC Group

Johnson Controls

LS Automotive India Pvt. Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Methode Automotive Solutions

Plastic Omnium

Valeo

Yanfeng Automotive Interior

Global Automotive Overhead Console Market Segmentation



Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Trucks

Buses & Coach

Technology

Electro-mechanical

Capacitive

Display



Type

Front End Console

Rear End Console

Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Application

Vehicle Telematics

Infotainment

HVAC

Sunroof

Driver Monitoring

eCall

Airbag Control

Microphone

Lighting Interior Lighting

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



