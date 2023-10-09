Low-Fat Yogurt Industry Thrives as Health-Consciousness Surges and Innovation Flourishes

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low-Fat Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global low-fat yogurt market reached an impressive US$ 20.2 Billion in 2022 and is poised for significant expansion. According to a report by [Publisher], the market is projected to achieve a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.28% during the forecast period of 2023-2028, ultimately reaching US$ 37.1 Billion by 2028.

Low-Fat Yogurt: A Nutrient-Rich Delight

Low-fat yogurt, prepared by fermenting low-fat or skim milk, offers a delicious and nutritious option. It is renowned for its low calorie content and abundance in essential nutrients such as calcium, potassium, and probiotics.

These nutrients contribute to maintaining bone and tooth health, as well as the proper functioning of muscles and nerves. Low-fat yogurt also plays a crucial role in regulating electrolyte balance, enhancing digestion and respiratory function, and fortifying the body's defenses against diseases. The surge in the popularity of low-calorie food products globally is driving the demand for low-fat yogurt.

Market Trends Fueling Growth:

Rising Health Consciousness : Growing health consciousness among consumers worldwide has led to increased consumption of functional fermented dairy products with improved nutritional qualities, making low-fat yogurt a preferred choice.

: Growing health consciousness among consumers worldwide has led to increased consumption of functional fermented dairy products with improved nutritional qualities, making low-fat yogurt a preferred choice. Obesity and Cardiovascular Health Concerns : Excessive dietary fat intake can lead to obesity and cardiovascular diseases. Low-fat yogurt is considered an ideal dietary product, especially for lactose-intolerant individuals, including children and the elderly.

: Excessive dietary fat intake can lead to obesity and cardiovascular diseases. Low-fat yogurt is considered an ideal dietary product, especially for lactose-intolerant individuals, including children and the elderly. Continuous Innovation : Manufacturers are adopting various methods to enhance the characteristics of low-fat yogurt, including incorporating whey protein, using suitable starter strains, increasing total solids content, and adding thickeners.

: Manufacturers are adopting various methods to enhance the characteristics of low-fat yogurt, including incorporating whey protein, using suitable starter strains, increasing total solids content, and adding thickeners. Dietary Guidelines : Dietary guidelines in many countries recommend low-fat and low-sugar dairy products due to concerns about obesity. Market leaders are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce unique flavors and expand their product offerings.

: Dietary guidelines in many countries recommend low-fat and low-sugar dairy products due to concerns about obesity. Market leaders are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce unique flavors and expand their product offerings. Versatile Usage: Low-fat yogurt is increasingly used as a substitute for mayonnaise, cream, and sour cream in various dishes, aligning with the growing food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of market trends and forecasts for various segments:

Type:

Flavored (Cherry, Strawberry, Mango, Others)

Unflavored

Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Regions Covered:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Leading Players in the Industry:

Prominent companies in the global low-fat yogurt market include Chobani LLC, CP-Meiji Company Ltd., Danone S.A., Fage International S.A., General Mills Inc., Juhayna Food Industries, Lausanne Dairies, Muller UK & Ireland Group, Nestle S.A., Parmalat S.p.A. (Lactalis American Group Inc), and Tillamook.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What was the size of the global low-fat yogurt market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global low-fat yogurt market during 2023-2028? What are the key factors driving the global low-fat yogurt market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global low-fat yogurt market? What is the breakup of the global low-fat yogurt market based on the type? What is the breakup of the global low-fat yogurt market based on the distribution channel? What are the key regions in the global low-fat yogurt market? Who are the key players/companies in the global low-fat yogurt market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $37.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0ovsi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment