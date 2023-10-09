[New Report] Educational Tourism Market Size, Market Share, Market Trends Report, and Forecast, 2023-2030 | Market Study and Survey by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Educational Tourism Market value is US$ 34.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 15.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Educational tourism, often known as “edutourism” or “educational travel”, is the pursuit of learning and obtaining new knowledge while traveling to various countries. It entails taking part in educational activities, workshops, language courses, cultural experiences, and visits to historical sites, museums, and educational institutions. Educational tourism can include a wide range of activities, such as study abroad programs, language immersion courses, educational tours, workshops, and academic conferences held in different countries.

Educational tourism promotes cultural interchange by allowing visitors to immerse themselves in various cultures, traditions, languages, and lifestyles. This exposure helps to improve cross-cultural understanding and tolerance.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Educational Tourism market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, age group, education type, occupation, destination and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Educational Tourism market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Number of Tourists) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Educational Tourism market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Educational Tourism Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of age group, the age group of 19-25 years is expected to grow dramatically. The growing awareness and importance of Edu-tourism is propelling market expansion.

On the basis of occupation, in 2022, the students section contributed the occupation segment with 30%. Easier travel policies, such as economical modes of transport and simple visas for students, are driving industry expansion.

On the basis of education type, college segment dominated the market share with 35%. This category is being propelled by a high degree of clarity in specialization degrees, flexible immigration restrictions, and affordable college options.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 34.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 93.1 billion Growth Rate 15.2% Key Market Drivers Increasing tourism growth

Growing demand for professional development

Advances in transportation and communication Companies Profiled EF Education First

CIEE (Council on International Educational Exchange)

AFS Intercultural Programs

Worldstrides

Rustic Pathways

GEEO (Global Exploration for Educators Organization)

The Experiment in International Living

ISA (International Studies Abroad)

CISabroad (Center for International Studies)

GVI (Global Vision International)

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some prominent players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global educational tourism market include,

In July 2020, Permira, a worldwide investment corporation, has invested in the EF Education First Kids & Teens business, which is headquartered in Switzerland and has schools in China and Indonesia. This strategic agreement will bring together EF's market supremacy and Permira's experience and resources to accelerate the expansion of EF Kids & Teens.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global educational tourism market growth EF Education First, CIEE (Council on International Educational Exchange), AFS Intercultural Programs, Worldstrides, Rustic Pathways, GEEO (Global Exploration for Educators Organization), The Experiment in International Living, ISA (International Studies Abroad), CISabroad (Center for International Studies), and GVI (Global Vision International), among others.

Market Segmentation and Table of Content:

RationalStat has segmented the global educational tourism market based on age group, education type, occupation, destination, and region

Global Educational Tourism Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Number of Tourists), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Age Group Less than 12 Years 13-18 Years 19-25 Years 26-40 Years 41-55 Years

Global Educational Tourism Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Number of Tourists), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Education Type Primary Secondary College Post-graduation Others (Study Abroad Programs, etc.)

Global Educational Tourism Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Number of Tourists), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Occupation Students Teachers Government Officials Corporation Managers Enterprise Owners Others (Workers)

Global Educational Tourism Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Number of Tourists), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Destination International Domestic

Global Educational Tourism Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Number of Tourists), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Educational Tourism Market US Canada Latin America Educational Tourism Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Educational Tourism Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Educational Tourism Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Educational Tourism Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Educational Tourism Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Educational Tourism Report:

What will be the market value of the global educational tourism market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global educational tourism market?

What are the market drivers of the global educational tourism market?

What are the key trends in the global educational tourism market?

Which is the leading region in the global educational tourism market?

What are the major companies operating in the global educational tourism market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global educational tourism market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

