[New Report] Educational Tourism Market Size, Market Share, Market Trends Report, and Forecast, 2023-2030 | Market Study and Survey by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Educational Tourism Market value is US$ 34.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 15.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
Educational tourism, often known as “edutourism” or “educational travel”, is the pursuit of learning and obtaining new knowledge while traveling to various countries. It entails taking part in educational activities, workshops, language courses, cultural experiences, and visits to historical sites, museums, and educational institutions. Educational tourism can include a wide range of activities, such as study abroad programs, language immersion courses, educational tours, workshops, and academic conferences held in different countries.
Educational tourism promotes cultural interchange by allowing visitors to immerse themselves in various cultures, traditions, languages, and lifestyles. This exposure helps to improve cross-cultural understanding and tolerance.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Educational Tourism market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, age group, education type, occupation, destination and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global Educational Tourism market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Number of Tourists) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Educational Tourism market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-educational-tourism-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Global Educational Tourism Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of age group, the age group of 19-25 years is expected to grow dramatically. The growing awareness and importance of Edu-tourism is propelling market expansion.
- On the basis of occupation, in 2022, the students section contributed the occupation segment with 30%. Easier travel policies, such as economical modes of transport and simple visas for students, are driving industry expansion.
- On the basis of education type, college segment dominated the market share with 35%. This category is being propelled by a high degree of clarity in specialization degrees, flexible immigration restrictions, and affordable college options.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 34.6 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 93.1 billion
|Growth Rate
|15.2%
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-educational-tourism-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
Some prominent players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global educational tourism market include,
- In July 2020, Permira, a worldwide investment corporation, has invested in the EF Education First Kids & Teens business, which is headquartered in Switzerland and has schools in China and Indonesia. This strategic agreement will bring together EF's market supremacy and Permira's experience and resources to accelerate the expansion of EF Kids & Teens.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global educational tourism market growth EF Education First, CIEE (Council on International Educational Exchange), AFS Intercultural Programs, Worldstrides, Rustic Pathways, GEEO (Global Exploration for Educators Organization), The Experiment in International Living, ISA (International Studies Abroad), CISabroad (Center for International Studies), and GVI (Global Vision International), among others.
Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-educational-tourism-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Market Segmentation and Table of Content:
RationalStat has segmented the global educational tourism market based on age group, education type, occupation, destination, and region
- Global Educational Tourism Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Number of Tourists), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Age Group
- Less than 12 Years
- 13-18 Years
- 19-25 Years
- 26-40 Years
- 41-55 Years
- Global Educational Tourism Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Number of Tourists), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Education Type
- Primary
- Secondary
- College
- Post-graduation
- Others (Study Abroad Programs, etc.)
- Global Educational Tourism Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Number of Tourists), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Occupation
- Students
- Teachers
- Government Officials
- Corporation Managers
- Enterprise Owners
- Others (Workers)
- Global Educational Tourism Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Number of Tourists), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Destination
- International
- Domestic
- Global Educational Tourism Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Number of Tourists), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Educational Tourism Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Educational Tourism Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Educational Tourism Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Educational Tourism Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Educational Tourism Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Educational Tourism Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America Educational Tourism Market
For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-educational-tourism-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Key Questions Answered in the Educational Tourism Report:
- What will be the market value of the global educational tourism market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global educational tourism market?
- What are the market drivers of the global educational tourism market?
- What are the key trends in the global educational tourism market?
- Which is the leading region in the global educational tourism market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global educational tourism market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global educational tourism market?
Running a year End discount of 20%- - https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-educational-tourism-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Explore Our Trending Reports
- Global Medical Tourism Market- Global medical tourism market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period of 2023-2028 and was valued at around US$ 114 billion in 2022.
- Global Tourism Market-The Global Tourism Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global Sustainable Tourism Market-Global Sustainable Tourism Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global Faith-Based Tourism Market-Global Faith-Based Tourism Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global Dive Tourism Market- Global Dive Tourism Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global Culinary Tourism Market- Global Culinary Tourism Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global Bleisure Tourism Market- Global Bleisure Tourism Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- India Diesel Genset Market- The India diesel genset market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 2.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.
- Global LPG Vaporizer Market- Global LPG Vaporizer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
Contact
RationalStat LLC
Kimberly Shaw,
Content and Press Manager
US Phone: +1 302 803 5429
UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest