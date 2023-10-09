Forget ChatGPT : This Planet-Saving AI Chatbot Plants Trees While Providing Genius-Level Answers

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of conversational AI is about to be revolutionized with the launch of EcoBots.ai, an advanced, free-to-use chatbot that not only offers superior, cutting-edge responses but also pledges to plant a tree for every 10 questions asked.

EcoBots.ai is emerging as a formidable challenger to the renowned GPT-4. Unlike GPT-4, whose data cuts off in 2021, EcoBots.ai provides detailed responses, leveraging its data storage in Europe. This ensures users receive the most current and precise information while their data remains secure and away from American servers.

The primary focus of EcoBots.ai is to provide insights on environmental issues, eco-education, and funding for ecological initiatives. This makes it a powerful tool for those seeking to deepen their understanding of the environment and those looking for funding opportunities for their green projects.

“Our mission goes beyond just offering accurate information,” says the team behind EcoBots.ai. “We are creating a community of users who, by simply asking questions, contribute to global reforestation efforts. For every ten questions asked, we commit to planting one tree. It’s our way of giving back to the planet.”

On September 9, an event was organized in Prévessin-Moens, France, where 40 trees were planted:

Ecobots.ai is committed to planting a tree for every 10 Internet users who make a request.

EcoBots.ai is not limited to environmental topics. It excels in various niches, providing more comprehensive and accurate information than GPT-4 on a wide range of subjects. And all this comes at no cost. EcoBots.ai is free for anyone looking to acquire knowledge and engage in meaningful conversations.

EcoBots.ai is a game-changer in the world of AI chatbots, combining technological excellence with a commitment to environmental sustainability. It’s not just a chatbot; it’s a movement towards a greener and more informed world.

For more information, visit https://ecobots.ai/.

About EcoBots.ai

EcoBots.ai is a revolutionary, free-to-use AI chatbot dedicated to providing detailed, up-to-date responses on a variety of topics. Its primary focus is on environmental issues, eco-education, and funding for ecological initiatives. For every ten questions asked, EcoBots.ai commits to planting one tree, promoting environmental sustainability through technology.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/forget-chatgpt–this-planet-saving-ai-chatbot-plants-trees-while-providing-genius-level-answers/