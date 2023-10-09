Caro-Line Parking Lot Striping Celebrates Nearly 30 Years Of Performing Specialist Pavement And Floor Marking Projects

Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caro-Line Parking Lot Striping, a trusted, specialized contractor for parking lot striping, is proud to announce it is celebrating nearly 30 years of performing high-quality pavement and floor marking projects for a variety of commercial, institutional, and industrial clients.

With over 29 years of experience, Caro-Line Parking Lot Striping has completed large parking lot line striping for commercial property managers, work for manufacturing facilities, airports, power plants, shopping centers, and a multitude of various retail locations. The company’s line painting crews work throughout the Charlotte metro area, including the surrounding areas: Aberdeen, Burlington, China Grove, Concord, Cornelius, Davidson, Gastonia, Harrisburg, Hickory, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Lincolnton, Matthews, Monroe, Mooresville, Pineville, Salisbury, Shelby, Statesville, Thomasville, Troutman, Waxhaw, Weddington, Bessemer City, Kings Mountain, Fort Mill, Rock Hill, Tega CayLake Wylie, Indian Trail and High Point.

“Since 1994, our crews have completed millions of feet of projects for national customers,” said a spokesperson for Caro-Line Parking Lot Striping. “When you hire us for your next project, feel confident that you will gain our three decades of experience in the management of major projects! Over that time, we have seen and corrected the mistakes of many novice contractors. Their inexperience not only causes major frustration for the customer but also contributes to the projects being significantly delayed and almost always over budget. We bring safety, quality, and communication to your project, but most importantly, we bring peace of mind that your project will be completed safely, on time, and on budget. We have references available from many prominent customers.”

Charlotte, NC Parking Lot Striping

Caro-Line Parking Lot Striping offers a range of high-quality services completed by a team of skilled and experienced technicians who use the latest equipment and premium-quality paints to create crisp, durable lines that enhance traffic flow and ensure a safe environment for pedestrians and drivers. These include:

Parking Lot Restriping and Line Painting

Parking Lot Restriping and Line Painting let tenants and customers know that the facility they visit, whether a hospital, school and university, hotel, warehouse, church, or parking garage, is a professionally maintained facility.

The parking lot is the first and last impression people have when visiting a place of business or property. Parking Lot Restriping and Line Painting is a quick and inexpensive way to improve an area’s overall appearance while supplying key information, such as where to drive (or where not to), where to park, speed limits, and other vital road markings.

Warehouse Floor Striping

With experience in a wide range of warehouses, distribution centers, aircraft hangers, military bases, and industrial facilities, the team at Caro-Line Parking Lot Striping are experts in Warehouse Floor Striping.

This service allows business owners to communicate to their workers that the facility they work in is safe, organized, and efficient. Good floor marking systems will include lines to delineate lanes, aisles, and paths of egress.

Epoxy Line Striping and Warehouse Floor Shot Blasting

In addition to its Warehouse Floor Striping service Caro-Line Parking Lot Striping also offers epoxy line striping that is used to indicate boundaries for freight storage and staging areas, as well as Warehouse Floor Shot Blasting.

Warehouse Floor Shot Blasting (or bead blasting) is a process that involves a specialized piece of equipment throwing metal shots (beads) at the concrete surface to create a profile for the marking coating to adhere better. Shot Blasting is utilized to prepare concrete surfaces for installing floor striping.

Pipe Bollard Repair and Installation

Caro-Line Parking Lot Striping provides both Pipe Bollard Repair and Installation for commercial property managers who need their parking lot bollards, traffic bollards, fuel island bollards, warehouse bollards, and exterior bollards safely repaired or replaced.

Bollards are both an important type of physical and visual barrier. They help control traffic, protect pedestrians, and secure sensitive locations from vehicle intrusion. Bollards are also used to protect traffic and parking signs from vehicle damage.

More information

To learn more about Caro-Line Parking Lot Striping and its celebration of nearly 30 years of high-quality pavement and floor marking projects, please visit the website at https://parkinglotstripingcharlotte.com/.

