Israel War: World's Tallest Digital Israeli Flag Lights-Up Florida Skyline - Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper Signal of Solidarity

MIAMI, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World’s Tallest Digital Israeli Flag and the enormous electronic word, “solidarity,” spelled in English and Hebrew, are lighting-up the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

South Florida is ranked the third largest metro-area in America with the most Jewish people – with a population of more than 550,000.

Tower Lighting Description

Across Paramount’s 700-foot-high by 300-foot-wide rooftop crown are the wafting images of the Israeli flag’s blue horizontal stripes and Star of David.

Through the superstructure’s 60-story center column is a field of deep blue and the white word, “Solidarity” in both English and Hebrew.

CEO’s Signal of Solidarity: Interview Availability

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower is sending a signal of solidarity from South Florida to the people of Israel,” says Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See) CEO of the Royal Palm Companies real estate firm. He is the developer of the Paramount Tower.

“There is sorrow and outrage in our community, which is the third most Jewish populated metropolitan area in America,” says Kodsi, who has family members in Israel; some of whom are being “called up” for uniformed duty.

He continues, “We pray for the families of the kidnapped hostages. We grieve for the victims of this massacre. And, we demand justice.”

About Paramount Miami Worldcenter

The 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter superstructure is the city’s soaring signature skyscraper.

It features the world’s most technologically-advanced L.E.D. animation system.

Miami Worldcenter is America’s second-largest real estate development and the city’s new residential, retail, hospitality, entertainment, and transportation complex.

World’s Most-Advanced Lighting System

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper is composed of five miles of wires connected to 13,400 L.E.D.’s (light emitting diodes) embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The $3-million Color Kinetics animation lighting system can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

The nightly electric utility bill is about $34.

It took three years for a team of 12 technicians to install the system.

It was designed by Gavin Cooper, CEO of L.E.D. Smith, Inc. of West Palm Beach, Fla.

His work is featured on bridges and buildings, worldwide.

Among his projects is the Empire State Building.

U.S. & Florida Jewish Population Stats

Nearly 7.5-million Jews are residents and citizens of the U.S., according to the American Jewish Federation.

The State of Florida is home to more than 620,000 Jewish people.

Many are Israeli expatriates.

More than 520,000 Jewish people reside in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties.

Nearly 19 percent of Miami-Dade County is Jewish, according to several sources.

Palm Beach County is nearly 16 percent Jewish, according to the county’s Jewish Federation chapter.

The Boca Raton area has an estimated population of 95,000 Jews and 16 synagogues.

The history of Jews in South Florida dates-back to the 19th century.

A vast majority of South Florida Jews are Ashkenazi-descendants of Eastern European, Polish, and Russian ancestry.

Many are also immigrants from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Israel, Mexico, and Peru.

Lighting Schedule

October 9 - 13, 2023

5:00 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. | 7:30 p.m. -Midnight

Top & Bottom of Every Hour | 5-Minute Durations

