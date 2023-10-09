Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market to Cross USD 27.5 Billion by 2030 Owing to Growing Demand for Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Increasing Adoption in Agriculture | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market , as per the SNS Insider report, had an estimated value of USD 7.8 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to achieve USD 27.5 billion by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast span from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Oligonucleotides are short chains of nucleotides, which are the building blocks of nucleic acids such as DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) and RNA (ribonucleic acid). These molecules play a crucial role in the storage and transmission of genetic information in living organisms. Oligonucleotides are involved in DNA replication, where they act as primers to initiate the synthesis of new DNA strands during cell division. PCR is a molecular biology technique used to amplify DNA. Short synthetic oligonucleotides called primers are used to specifically target and amplify a particular DNA sequence of interest.

Market Analysis

The oligonucleotide synthesis market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors that continue to shape its expansion. The rapid progress in genomics and molecular biology research has created a substantial demand for oligonucleotides. Oligonucleotides are essential tools in sequencing, gene editing (e.g., CRISPR-Cas9), and gene expression studies, driving market growth. The shift towards personalized medicine and the development of companion diagnostics rely heavily on DNA and RNA analysis. Oligonucleotides play a pivotal role in these fields, contributing to market growth. Continuous technological advancements have made the synthesis and modification of oligonucleotides more efficient and cost-effective. This has reduced the barriers to entry for researchers and increased the adoption of oligonucleotide-based techniques.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

The key players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., CPI, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Inc., GE Healthcare, Dharmacon Inc., Agilent Technologies, Bio-synthesis, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., BioAutomation, Biolegio, Twist Bioscience, SpeeDx and Others Players

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 7.8 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 27.5 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.1% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage • By Product (Oligonucleotides, Equipment/Synthesizer, Reagents, Services, Purification, Modification)

• By Type (Custom, Predesigned)

• By Application (PCR Primers, PCR Assays and Panels, Sequencing, DNA Microarrays, FISH, Antisense Oligonucleotides, Other Applications)

• By End User (Academic Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical-BioType Companies)

Key Takeaway from Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Study

In the realm of diagnostics, the Diagnostic Laboratories segment plays a pivotal role in shaping the market. This segment's prominence is evident in its vital contribution to healthcare through molecular diagnostics, genetic testing, and infectious disease detection. Diagnostic laboratories are at the forefront of precision medicine, tailoring treatments based on an individual's genetic makeup.

The Diagnostic Laboratories segment is also instrumental in combating infectious diseases. Oligonucleotides are used to develop highly sensitive and specific tests for pathogen detection, including viruses and bacteria. The COVID-19 pandemic, for example, witnessed diagnostic laboratories worldwide relying on oligonucleotide-based PCR assays for accurate virus detection, contact tracing, and monitoring the pandemic's spread.

Recent Developments

WuXi STA , a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has marked another significant milestone in its commitment to advancing biopharmaceutical research and development with the opening of a state-of-the-art Large-Scale Oligonucleotide and Peptide Manufacturing Facility.

, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has marked another significant milestone in its commitment to advancing biopharmaceutical research and development with the opening of a state-of-the-art Large-Scale Oligonucleotide and Peptide Manufacturing Facility. EnPlusOne Biosciences, a pioneering player in the field of molecular biology and biotechnology, has recently made waves in the industry with the launch of their cutting-edge Enzymatic RNA Synthesis Platform. This remarkable achievement comes on the heels of securing an impressive $12 million in seed financing, underscoring the immense promise and potential of their groundbreaking technology.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is characterized by a dynamic interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats that shape its trajectory. On the driver's side, the increasing adoption of oligonucleotides in various applications, such as molecular diagnostics, gene editing, and synthetic biology, propels market growth. Additionally, the growing demand for personalized medicine and the rise in research activities related to genomics and proteomics further fuel the demand for oligonucleotides. However, this growth is not without its restraints, including stringent regulatory requirements, which can hinder market entry for new players and add to the overall cost of oligonucleotide production. Moreover, the high cost of oligonucleotide synthesis and the complexity of large-scale production remain significant challenges. Furthermore, intellectual property disputes and concerns regarding the safety and off-target effects of oligonucleotide-based therapies pose threats to market stability. In this rapidly evolving landscape, staying at the forefront of innovation while navigating regulatory hurdles will be crucial for companies operating in the market to capitalize on its immense potential.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Key Segmentation

By Product

Oligonucleotides Oligonucleotides, By Product Type Column-based Oligos Array-based Oligos Oligonucleotides, By Nucleic Acid Type DNA RNA

Equipment/Synthesizer

Reagents

Services Oligo Synthesis 25 nmol 50 nmol 200 nmol 1000 nmol 10,000 nmol

Purification

Modification

By Type

Custom

Predesigned

By Application

PCR Primers

PCR Assays and Panels

Sequencing

DNA Microarrays

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Antisense Oligonucleotides

Other Applications

By End User

Academic Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical-BioType Companies

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, has traditionally been a dominant player in the oligonucleotide synthesis market. The presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as substantial government funding for research, has contributed to its prominence. Europe is experiencing a surge in biotechnology startups and research institutions. This has led to increased demand for oligonucleotides in applications like CRISPR-based gene editing and RNA therapeutics. Asia-Pacific, with countries like China and India, represents an emerging market with significant growth potential. The region benefits from a large pool of skilled labor and lower production costs.

Impact of Recession on Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Growth

The ongoing recession has introduced several challenges to the oligonucleotide synthesis market, including reduced R&D budgets, pricing pressures, and supply chain disruptions. However, it has also spurred innovation and efficiency improvements. As the global economy stabilizes, the demand for oligonucleotides is likely to rebound, with a potential shift in focus toward diagnostic applications and continued growth in therapeutic areas. Adaptation and resilience will be key for companies operating in this dynamic market.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation, by Product

9. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation, by Type

10. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation, by End User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

