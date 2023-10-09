Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market Report 2023-2027: The Road Ahead - Exploring Automation Levels, Fuel Types, and Regulatory Trends

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous commercial vehicle market is on a fast-paced trajectory, set to reach an estimated $7.95 billion in 2023, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% from $6.41 billion in 2022. This burgeoning market is a critical player in the evolution of the transportation industry as it ushers in a new era of autonomous buses, coaches, trucks, and trailers. A deep understanding of this market is essential for business leaders, investors, and decision-makers.

Comprehensive Market Insights and Analysis

The market research report offers a granular analysis that delves into multiple facets, including key operating regions, government regulations, significant challenges such as cybersecurity, and noteworthy market trends. Explore how influential global players like Uber Freight and Waymo are shaping the landscape of this industry. Our comprehensive analysis is designed to empower your strategic decision-making process and keep you ahead of industry developments.

Key Market Figures

Market Growth : The global autonomous commercial vehicle market is set to grow from $6.41 billion in 2022 to $7.95 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 23.9%. It is expected to reach $16.24 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 19.6%.

Market Scope : This market encompasses sales from autonomous buses and coaches. It includes both goods sold by manufacturers or creators of the vehicles and related services.

: This market encompasses sales from autonomous buses and coaches. It includes both goods sold by manufacturers or creators of the vehicles and related services. Geographical Focus: The primary regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation and Vehicle Types

Vehicle Types : The market comprises various vehicle types, including trucks, trailers, buses, and others. Trucks are a significant category.

: The market comprises various vehicle types, including trucks, trailers, buses, and others. Trucks are a significant category. Automation Levels : The industry features different automation levels, such as driver assistance, partial automation, conditional automation, high automation, and full automation.

: The industry features different automation levels, such as driver assistance, partial automation, conditional automation, high automation, and full automation. Fuel Types: Vehicles in this market run on various fuel types, including conventional, hybrid, and electric.

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

Drivers:

Market Trends and Influential Partnerships

In June 2022, Uber Freight, a U.S.-based managed transportation provider, joined forces with Waymo Via, a U.S.-based autonomous driving technology company. This strategic partnership leverages Waymo's autonomous driving technology and Uber Freight's expansive network and marketplace technology. It sets the stage for a cautious and secure introduction of autonomous trucks on U.S. roads, exemplifying how industry leaders are shaping the future of autonomous commercial vehicles.

Geographical Insights

Largest Region : Asia Pacific emerged as the largest region in the autonomous commercial vehicle market in 2022.

: Asia Pacific emerged as the largest region in the autonomous commercial vehicle market in 2022. Second Largest Region: North America held the position of the second-largest region in this market.

Major Companies in the Market

Volkswagen

Daimler

Tesla

Denso

Continental

Waymo

BMW AG

Isuzu Motors Limited

General Motors

AB Volvo

Beiqi Foton Motor

Skywell

Dongfeng Motor

SINOTRUK Group

FAW Jiefang

China Shaanqi

Beiben Trucks

SAIC Hongyan

JMC

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus

King Long Bus

CRRC Electric Vehicle

Xiamen Golden Dragon Bus

Anhui Ankai Automobile

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.95 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $16.24 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.6% Regions Covered Global



