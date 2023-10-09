Medical Device Reprocessing Market to Touch USD 6.10 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Rising Demand for Elective Procedures | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicates that the Medical Device Reprocessing Market , with an estimated value of USD 2.2 billion in 2022, is projected to achieve a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, ultimately reaching USD 6.10 billion by 2030.”

Market Overview

Medical device reprocessing is a crucial and sustainable practice in healthcare aimed at ensuring the safe and effective reuse of single-use medical devices. It involves a systematic and rigorous process of cleaning, disinfection, and sterilization, which allows healthcare facilities to save costs, reduce waste, and minimize the environmental impact associated with single-use medical instruments. Reprocessing medical devices involves stringent quality control measures to ensure they meet or exceed safety standards. This enhances patient safety by reducing the risk of infection or complications associated with improperly cleaned or sterilized instruments.

Market Analysis

The global medical device reprocessing market has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by several key factors that contribute to its expansion. As environmental concerns continue to rise, healthcare institutions are under pressure to adopt more sustainable practices. Medical device reprocessing aligns with this trend by reducing medical waste and the carbon footprint associated with the manufacturing and disposal of single-use devices. Regulatory bodies such as the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in the United States have established guidelines and standards for medical device reprocessing, ensuring the safety and effectiveness of reprocessed devices. This regulatory framework has bolstered confidence in the industry. Rising healthcare expenditure, especially in emerging markets, has led healthcare facilities to seek cost-effective alternatives. Medical device reprocessing allows them to stretch their budgets without compromising on quality.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

Stryker

Innovative Health

NEScientific, Inc.

Medline Industries LP

Arjo

Vanguard AG

Cardinal Health

SureTek Medical

Soma Tech Intl

Johnson & Johnson MedTech & Other Players

Medical Device Reprocessing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 2.2 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 6.10 Bn CAGR CAGR of 13.6 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Medical Device Reprocessing Market Study

The market is experiencing a significant transformation, with the cardiology segment emerging as a dominant force within the industry. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide has led to a surge in the demand for cardiology devices, such as catheters, electrophysiology cables, and cardiac rhythm management devices.

The urology segment is asserting its dominance in the ever-growing market. The increasing prevalence of urological disorders has led to a surge in the demand for these devices, and reprocessing has emerged as a cost-effective solution. Reprocessing urology devices not only significantly reduces healthcare expenditure but also aligns with the industry's increasing focus on sustainability.

Recent Developments

AA Medical , a leading provider of cutting-edge medical equipment and solutions, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Certified Endoscopy Products, a renowned name in the field of endoscopy instrumentation and supplies. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to offer healthcare professionals access to a wider range of state-of-the-art endoscopy products and solutions.

, a leading provider of cutting-edge medical equipment and solutions, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Certified Endoscopy Products, a renowned name in the field of endoscopy instrumentation and supplies. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to offer healthcare professionals access to a wider range of state-of-the-art endoscopy products and solutions. The launch of the "Global Regulatory Standards for 'Single-Use' Medical Device Reprocessing and Remanufacturing" by the Association of Medical Device Reprocessors marks a significant milestone in the healthcare industry. This initiative reflects a growing recognition of the importance of sustainability, cost-efficiency, and quality assurance in healthcare practices worldwide.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The medical device reprocessing market exhibits a dynamic landscape driven by several key factors. Among the primary drivers is the escalating demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions, which has prompted healthcare facilities to explore ways to optimize their expenditure without compromising patient safety. Reprocessing medical devices not only reduces procurement costs but also minimizes medical waste, aligning with sustainability goals and regulatory pressures. Moreover, the ongoing advancements in technology and sterilization methods have improved the safety and efficacy of reprocessed devices, fostering market growth. However, the industry grapples with notable restraints, including stringent regulatory standards, which vary across regions and can impede market expansion due to compliance challenges. Additionally, concerns regarding the potential compromise of device integrity and patient safety may deter adoption in some healthcare settings. The challenges in educating healthcare professionals about the benefits and risks of reprocessing and convincing them to embrace this practice also pose a significant hurdle. In this dynamic landscape, stakeholders in the market must navigate these drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats adeptly to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable and cost-efficient healthcare solutions while ensuring patient well-being.

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, has well-defined regulations governing medical device reprocessing. The FDA in the U.S. and Health Canada play pivotal roles in establishing safety standards, which has led to the growth of highly regulated reprocessing facilities. Europe has been quick to embrace medical device reprocessing, owing to its cost-saving potential and sustainability benefits. As a result, this region has witnessed a significant expansion of reprocessing facilities. The increasing healthcare expenditure in countries like China and India has created opportunities for the medical device reprocessing market. Healthcare providers are looking for ways to maximize the utility of their equipment while minimizing costs.

Impact of Recession on Medical Device Reprocessing Market Growth

The impact of an ongoing recession on the medical device reprocessing market is multifaceted. While there are challenges stemming from reduced healthcare spending, delayed investments, and regulatory changes, there are also opportunities for innovation and efficiency improvements. The extent of these effects can vary depending on the severity and duration of the recession, making it essential for reprocessing companies to adapt and strategize to thrive in changing economic conditions.

