GameClubz Launches Assassin’s Creed Mirage Strategy Guide Following Ubisoft’s Official Game Release

Valcea, Romania, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "largest video games guides library" announced its editorial team worked around the clock to put together a guide to help players achieve 100% completion in the game.

The release of Assassin's Creed Mirage has been a much-anticipated event in the gaming community. It is the 13th installment in the Assassin's Creed series, which debuted in 2007 and has attracted millions of players worldwide to this day. The action-adventure stealth game was released on October 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Amazon Luna.

Game guides are among the most popular online searches, especially in the aftermath of a significant release. GameClubz was quick to meet the high demand for a guide to Assassin’s Creed Mirage and built the most comprehensive strategy guide for this game available online.

GameClubz’ Assassin’s Creed Mirage Strategy Guide includes guides for all the game collectibles and instructions on solving all its puzzles. Moreover, fans can use this in-depth resource to explore Baghdad in the fascinating world developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux.

According to Ubisoft developers, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage main story takes 15-20 hours to complete, and it celebrates the 15th anniversary of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. GameClubz guides players on this journey and along the best routes in the game, revealing the finest assassination spots among other hidden clues.

The GameClubz editors did not hold anything back in creating an exhaustive walkthrough of Assassin's Creed Mirage. They made some available in short how-tos addressing some of the most important puzzles in the game, such as:

How To Get All Harbiyah Mysterious Shards

Where To Find Tiferet’s Treasure

How To Get the Nestorian Monastery Lost Book

You can find all of these step-by-step guides and many more here .

About GameClubz

GameClubz is a gaming community providing video game guides, walkthroughs, and how-tos for the latest games released on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC. Its editorial team consists of experienced gamers passionate about helping other players, regardless of experience and skills, with advanced tutorials covering every trick, collectible, mission, and quest in newly released games.

GameClubz' Assassin's Creed Mirage Strategy Guide addresses all types of gamers, including those new to Assassin's Creed and long-time fans of the series. Completists can use it to ensure no stone is left unturned in their quest to finish the game with 100% puzzle completion.