Breast Pump Market Size to Surpass USD 2.92 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.2%

Pune, India, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast pump market size was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2021 and it is projected to grow from USD 1.68 billion in 2022 to USD 2.92 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. North America was valued at USD 0.64 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Breast Pump Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

September 2021: Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie) introduced Elvie Stride. It is the brand-new intelligent, incredibly silent, hands-free pump and the first Elvie product to have extensive insurance coverage in the U.S.





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/breast-pump-market-107054





Key Takeaways:

Launched by Momcozy is the new S9 Pro wearable pump. It provides mothers with hands-free comfort and convenience and has a long battery life.

Elvie, a wearable pump from Chiaro Technology Limited, has introduced Elvie Stride. In the US, insurance generally covers this product.

The Ardo Alyssa pump, the company's most recent addition, was introduced. It is a double-pumping apparatus that is of consumer-grade quality.

Solo, a brand-new single-electric pump, was introduced by Medela AG. It is a small, simple single electric pump that provides more milk more comfortably and with less hassle.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Magento, Inc. (Ameda) (U.S.), Medela AG (Switzerland), Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie) (U.K.), Willow Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), Ardo medical AG (Switzerland), Freemie (U.S.), Evenflo Feeding, Inc. (U.S.), Tommee Tippee (Mayborn Group Limited) (U.K.), Canpol babies (Poland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Chicco (Artsana S.p.A) (Italy), HORIGEN (China), Pigeon Corporation (Japan), NUK USA LLC (Newell Brands) (U.S.), Handi-Craft Company (Dr. Brown’s) (U.S.), iAPOY (U.S.), Momcozy (U.S.), Hygeia (U.S.), Spectra Baby USA (U.S.)

Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 8.2 % 2029 Value Projection USD 2.92 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2022 USD 1.68 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 148

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Number of Working Women Will Result in Surged Breast Pump Usage

The percentage of working women has significantly increased, which resulted in a rise in demand for these devices.

In the near future, it is anticipated that the popularity of these devices will rise due to a number of advantages including accessibility, portability, and the convenience of carrying pumped milk in a bottle beforehand for comfortable feeding. Additionally, nursing newborns after breast surgery is beneficial for mothers as well.

Due to the mobility aspects of wearable pumps, which enable women to multitask, market participants' introduction of the devices has enhanced their popularity among working women.





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/breast-pump-market-107054





Segments:

Automatic (Electric/Battery-powered) Segment to Hold a Major Share due to the Rapid Introduction of Wearable Breast Pumps

Based on technology, the market is segmented into manual and automatic (electric/battery-powered). In 2021, the automatic (electric/battery-powered) segment held the highest breast pump market share and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2029.

Consumer Grade to Hold a Major Share Due to Increasing Adoption of Portable Pumps

Based on application, the market is segmented into hospital-grade and consumer-grade. The hospital grade segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2029.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

By Technology

Manual

Automatic (Electric/Battery-powered)

By Application

Hospital Grade

Consumer Grade

By Geography

North America (By Technology, By Application, By Country)

Europe (By Technology, By Application, By Country/Sub-region)

Asia Pacific (By Technology, By Application, By Country/Sub-region)

Latin America (By Technology, By Application, By Country/Sub-region)

Middle East & Africa (By Technology, By Application, By Country/Sub-region)





Quick Buy - Breast Pump Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107054





Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the breast pump market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the product demand in the near future.

Regional Insights:

North America to Hold Lion’s Share due to Rising Usage of Electric Pumps for Breast

North America's market value was USD 0.64 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated that during the forecast period, it would grow at a moderate CAGR. The rise is a result of the quick adoption of wearable pumps, the rising use of electric pumps, the developed healthcare infrastructure, and the release of cutting-edge goods by major manufacturers.

During the projection period, Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR. The rise in the number of working women and the rising demand for cutting-edge items are the main causes of the expansion.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR over the forecast period. Growing consumer awareness of and acceptance of women's health technology are credited with driving market expansion throughout the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Announce Innovative Product Launches to Support Market Growth

The major firms use a variety of tactics to strengthen their position as the industry's top businesses. One such crucial tactic is the acquisition of businesses to increase brand value among customers. Periodically releasing novel products after conducting a thorough analysis of the market and its target audience is another crucial strategy.

FAQ’s

How big is the Breast Pump Market?

Breast Pump Market size was USD 1.68 Billion in 2022.

How fast is the Breast Pump Market growing?

The Breast Pump Market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

Related Reports:

Electric Breast Pumps Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2023-2030

Women’s Health Devices Market Size, Share| Global Forecast Report 2029

Liquid Biopsy Market Trends, Growth | Global Forecast Report 2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment