India Sports Broadcasting Media (Television and Telecommunications) Market Landscape Report 2023: SVOD Subscriptions will Increase at a CAGR of 12.5% During 2022-2027

SVOD subscriptions in the country will increase at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2022-2027, driven by the increasing availability of affordable high-speed mobile internet, and a steady rise in household penetration of fixed broadband services



The India Media Landscape Report provides an overview of the television and telecommunications market in relation to sports broadcasting in India today, with top-level data and detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. The report analyses the television, SVOD, mobile handset and residential fixed-line broadband sectors, as well as a review of major sports media rights.



Over the forecast period, total pay-TV subscriptions will continue to decline, due to rural customers churning out and migrating to free TV platforms, as well as urban customers shifting usage to streaming services.



The growth in mobile subscriptions will be mainly driven by the continuous rise in smartphone subscriptions, on the back of increasing 4G network coverage across the country and increasing availability of low-cost smartphones, and increasing M2M/IoT subscriptions supported by the roll out of 5G networks in cities throughout the country.



Rising demand for high-speed internet services to support work-from-home commitments and consumption of high-bandwidth streaming video services amongst consumers will drive India's fixed broadband service market.



Scope

By the end of 2022, an estimated 143.9 million subscribers used pay-TV services in India, a decrease of 2.7 million from 2021.

India had an estimated 102.8 million subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) accounts at the end of 2022, an increase of 17.8 million or 20.9% from 2021.

Total mobile subscriptions in India reached an estimated 1.12 billion in 2022. Over the next five years, total mobile subscriptions will grow at a CAGR of 2.3% with mobile network operators (MNOs) adding a combined 132.6 million subscriptions.

Total fixed broadband lines will increase from 31.8 million in 2022 to 40.6 million by the end of 2027, thanks to consumer demand and government initiatives.

Key Topics Covered:

Population and household context

Television services market

SVOD services market

Mobile services market: Handsets

Fixed broadband services market: Residential

Competitive landscape

Data tables

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Amazon Prime Video

Bharti Airtel

BSNL

Dish TV

Disney+ Hotstar

Eros Now

Hathway

Netflix

Reliance Jio

Sony LIV

Sun Direct

Tata Play

Vodafone Idea





