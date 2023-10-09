Fractional Flow Reserve Market Surpasses US$ 2.2 billion by 2032 with Impressive CAGR Growth – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) provides readily available, straightforward and quantitative technique to cardiologists to determine the physiologic significance of coronary stenosis. Around 0.94 to 1 is the normal range of Fractional Flow Reserve.

Growing geriatric population across globe have given rise in prevalence of chronic diseases. The aging causes changes in blood vessels and heart leading to risk of heart diseases which in turn, is likely to propel Fractional Flow Reserve market growth. Further, continuous technological development and favorable government policies for penetration of medical devices is expected to boost the demand for Fractional Flow Reserve market growth over the forecast period.

Analyst View:

Rapidly growing urban population, increased obesity, and prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases worldwide has given positive impact on target market growth. Further, presence of major players and growing strategic acquisitions & partnerships among companies to strengthen its position in fractional flow reserve market is anticipated to increase demand for market growth.

Fractional Flow Reserve Market growth:

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: Cardiovascular diseases remain a leading cause of mortality worldwide. The rising incidence of heart-related conditions has been driving the demand for FFR procedures and technologies.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Product - FFR Monitoring Systems, FFR Guidewires

By Application - Single-vessel Coronary Artery Disease, Multi-vessel Coronary Artery Disease Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Opsens Inc

Koinklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

ACIST Medical Systems

CathWorks

Pie Medical Imaging

Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV

HeartFlow Inc.

Future outlook:

Technological Advancements: Continued innovation in FFR technology is likely to improve accuracy, ease of use, and patient outcomes. This might involve the development of non-invasive or minimally invasive FFR measurement methods.

Continued innovation in FFR technology is likely to improve accuracy, ease of use, and patient outcomes. This might involve the development of non-invasive or minimally invasive FFR measurement methods. Wider Adoption: As the benefits of FFR-guided interventions become more apparent, it may see broader adoption not only in developed countries but also in emerging markets where healthcare infrastructure is improving.

As the benefits of FFR-guided interventions become more apparent, it may see broader adoption not only in developed countries but also in emerging markets where healthcare infrastructure is improving. Integration with Other Technologies: FFR may be integrated with other cardiovascular imaging and diagnostic technologies to provide a more comprehensive assessment of patients' heart health.

FFR may be integrated with other cardiovascular imaging and diagnostic technologies to provide a more comprehensive assessment of patients' heart health. Personalized Medicine: The future of healthcare is increasingly focused on personalized treatment plans. FFR measurements could play a significant role in tailoring interventions to individual patients, optimizing outcomes, and reducing unnecessary procedures.

Key questions of Fractional Flow Reserve Market:

What is the Current Market Size and Growth Rate?

What Are the Market Drivers and Inhibitors?

Who Are the Major Players in the FFR Market?

What Are the Emerging Technologies in FFR?

How Is the Market Segmented?

What Are the Regional Market Opportunities and Challenges?

Conclusion:

The Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) market is a dynamic and evolving sector within the field of interventional cardiology and cardiovascular care. To gain a comprehensive understanding of this market, it's essential to consider various factors and ask key questions, including those related to market size, growth drivers, emerging technologies, regulatory considerations, and competitive dynamics.

