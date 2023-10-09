Air Fryer Market Size, Share, Market Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 | Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Air Fryer Market value is US$ 1.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

An air fryer is a kitchen equipment that cooks food by circulating hot air around it. It employs convection technology to fry meals with minimal to no oil. The equipment often features a fan that pumps hot air around the food at high speed, generating a crispy outer coating akin to deep-frying but with substantially less oil. Air fryers have grown in popularity as a healthier alternative to traditional deep-frying methods.

With an increased emphasis on health and well-being, many consumers are looking for healthier culinary options. People can enjoy crispy and flavorful meals while using substantially less oil, lowering overall calorie and fat intake. As consumers continue to embrace this kitchen equipment for its health benefits, convenience, and versatility in cooking a variety of delicious meals with less oil, the air fryer industry is fast expanding.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global air fryer market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, function, capacity, material, application, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global air fryer market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global air fryer market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Air Fryer Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of function, manual air fryers segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the residential segment accounts for the majority of market share and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR throughout the projected period. The increased popularity of air fryers due to meal preparation.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.7 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 2.9 billion Growth Rate 7.5% Key Market Drivers Continuous advancements in technology

Rise of food bloggers and influencers

Convenience and versatility Companies Profiled Philips

Groupe SEB

Tefal

Black+Decker

NuWave

COSORI

GoWISE USA

Chefman

Hamilton Beach Brands

Instant Brands (Ninja)

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global air fryer market include,

In May 2023, Philips increased its kitchen appliance lineup in India with the introduction of a new air fryer. In partnership with Croma, the firm unveiled their revolutionary see-through frying window air fryer.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global air fryer market growth include Philips, Groupe SEB, Tefal, Black+Decker, NuWave, COSORI, GoWISE USA, Chefman, Hamilton Beach Brands, and Instant Brands (Ninja), among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global air fryer market based on product type, function, capacity, material, application, distribution channel and region

Global Air Fryer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Drawer Type Air Fryer Lid Type Air Fryer

Global Air Fryer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Function Digital Manual

Global Air Fryer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Capacity Mini Size (2.5L and Below) Small Size (2.6L to 4.9L) Large XL Size (5.0L to 8.5L) Extra Large XXL (8.6L to 12.5L)

Global Air Fryer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Plastic Metal Others

Global Air Fryer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Residential Commercial Hotels Café Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)

Global Air Fryer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Online E-Commerce Retailers Company’s Own Website Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets/Malls Specialty Stores Multi-brand Retailers

Global Air Fryer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Air Fryer Market US Canada Latin America Air Fryer Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Air Fryer Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Air Fryer Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Air Fryer Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Air Fryer Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Air Fryer Report:

What will be the market value of the global air fryer market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global air fryer market?

What are the market drivers of the global air fryer market?

What are the key trends in the global air fryer market?

Which is the leading region in the global air fryer market?

What are the major companies operating in the global air fryer market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global air fryer market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

