Asia-Pacific (APAC) Mobile Broadband Market Trends Report 2023: Ongoing Expansion of 5G Networks will Create Opportunities for Operators to Increase their ARPU Levels Over the Next 5 Years

This report provides an executive-level overview of the mobile broadband market in Asia-Pacific. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the mobile market, analyzing key trends, competitive dynamics, and growth drivers in the region.



'The ongoing expansion of 5G networks, and the planned launch of 5G services in new countries over the next few years will create opportunities for operators to increase their ARPU levels.



Continued expansion of LTE/4G networks will bring high-speed wireless internet access to rural areas and markets that are relatively underserved by 5G networks, thus driving higher data consumption.



M2M/IoT will witness the fastest growth in terms of subscriptions driven by emerging opportunities in areas such as smart cities, utilities, asset management, fleet tracking, remote monitoring, connected cash registers, and mobile point of sales.



It provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Asia-Pacific in a Global Context: This section provides a comparison of Asia-Pacific's macro-economic KPIs, mobile telecoms market size, and trends with other regions.

Section 2: Regional Market Trends and Competitive Dynamics: This section analyzes the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the Asia-Pacific mobile broadband markets over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidations, and M&A activities.

Section 3: Mobile Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical figures, and forecasts of mobile broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers.

Section 4: Mobile Broadband Revenue Trends: Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPUs over 2023-2028.

Section 5: Key findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for Asia-Pacific's mobile broadband market.

Scope

Unique mobile user penetration of population will reach an estimated 77.3% in 2023 and increase to about 81% in 2028 as mobile network coverage expands further in under-served rural areas,

5G subscriptions will reach 3.6 billion in 2028, accounting for 59.9% of total mobile subscriptions with 5G services already launched in almost all developed markets

M2M/IoT will be the fastest growing device segment, with subscriptions expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over 2023-2028, driven by operators' growing expansion of vertical-specific use cases for M2M/IoT connectivity.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Asia-Pacific in a global context

Asia-Pacific's main facts 2023

Asia-Pacific's demographics at a glance

Asia-Pacific in a global context

Section 2: Competitive dynamics

Competitive dynamics in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific's main competitive market trends

Mobile services market: Penetration and subscription trends

Section 3: Mobile broadband subscription trends

Mobile user trends in Asia-Pacific

Mobile technology trends in Asia-Pacific

Mobile device trends in Asia-Pacific

M2M/IoT trends in Asia-Pacific

Mobile traffic trends in Asia-Pacific

Section 4: Mobile broadband revenue trends

Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) trends in Asia-Pacific

Mobile revenue trends in Asia-Pacific

Section 5: Key findings and recommendations

