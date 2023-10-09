Climb Global Solutions to Acquire Leading Ireland and UK IT Distributor, DataSolutions Holdings Limited

EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, has completed the acquisition of DataSolutions Holdings Limited (“DataSolutions”), a leading specialty distributor of innovative IT cloud and security solutions in the UK and Ireland.



DataSolutions is an Ireland-based, specialty IT distributor serving the Irish and UK reseller markets. DataSolutions brings its robust share of the Irish market and growing position in the UK to Climb, with 14 carefully selected strategic vendor partners, including Check Point, Citrix, Neustar, HPE Aruba, IGEL and Color Tokens.

“The acquisition of DataSolutions builds upon our goal to strengthen our line card with new strategic, cutting-edge technology vendors and bolsters our geographic footprint in Western Europe,” said Climb CEO Dale Foster. “We see an excellent strategic fit between Climb and DataSolutions. One of the key drivers for Climb seeking to acquire DataSolutions was the people. After spending time with Michael and the excellent team he has assembled, we concluded that we have many similarities in our go to market strategy, culture, and in our approach to adapt quickly to ever changing market conditions. The composition of their line card is highly conducive for cross-sell opportunities, which will enable us to build greater depth with our partners and position Climb as the distributor of choice for resellers. Further, DataSolutions has established a robust recurring revenue base, with more than 90% of its fiscal 2023 revenue coming from existing reseller partners.”

Commenting on the acquisition, DataSolutions Managing Director Michael O’Hara stated: “Since DataSolutions’ inception over 30 years ago, we have worked tirelessly to establish and maintain our best-in-market reputation for distribution and services. Climb’s commitment to a focused line card and track record of rigorous brand evaluation aligns with the standard of quality our customers have come to expect.”

Additional information can be found on Climb’s Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 5th, 2023.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com , call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn .

About DataSolutions

DataSolutions is a leading value-added distributor of transformational IT solutions in the UK and Ireland since 1991. Its vision is to identify, evaluate and source technologies which help resellers and their customers to build, secure, manage and access their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure.

DataSolutions is passionate about delivering the best levels of service in the industry to enable partners to grow, sell more and future proof their business. It is widely recognized for its excellence in sales and marketing support and is a trusted expert for the technologies they provide.

DataSolutions' vendor portfolio includes innovators within the rapidly expanding areas of IT Security, Networking, Digital Workspace and Hybrid Multi-Cloud.

