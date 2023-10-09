Serie A Business Landscape Report 2023-2024: Property Profile, Sponsorship, Media Landscape, Kit Supplier, Attendances

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of the Serie A 2023-24 - Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Serie A 2023-24 property business report offers a thorough examination of various aspects of Serie A, including its media partners, social media presence, sponsorship agreements, most lucrative partners, and dominant sectors.

Furthermore, the report presents a detailed overview of the commercial landscape of both the league and its associated teams, providing a clear breakdown of the sponsorship and media deals. The report employs illustrated charts to depict the Serie A club's social media standing, and position with respect to sponsorship revenue.



This report gives valuable insights into Serie A, Italy's top-flight soccer league, which also holds a prominent position among Europe's Big Five soccer leagues. By meticulously examining the league's commercial aspects with respect, including sponsorship and media, the report sheds light on Serie A's standing within the European soccer market. Furthermore, the report offers supplementary information, such as social media profiles, comparison attendance figures over the past two seasons, and a detailed analysis of individual teams and players' sponsorship structures.



Furthermore, besides the media rights agreements, sponsorship is a major source of financial gain for the league, with 597 brands engaged in sponsorship agreements across the league, and the 20 active teams collectively boasting 684 active sponsorship deals worth an estimated $533.42 million annually. Brands from Italy are at the forefront of the Serie A sponsorship landscape.



Serie A's rising attendance trend for 2022-23 as compared to the previous season, positions the league in third place among the top five European leagues. This report furnishes comprehensive insights into both the average and total attendance figures of top five European leagues for the 2022-23 season. Further, the report conducts a thorough analysis of the media and sponsorship landscape of the league and offers a detailed breakdown all 20 teams, from their online popularity to specific sponsorship agreements.

Report Findings



Serie A sponsorship for the 2023-24 season is estimated to be worth $602.77 million with 694 active sponsorship agreements, according to the Publisher's Sport Intelligence Centre, with data being taken to the Publisher's Sports database as of 25th August 2023.



Since the league's existing rights with DAZN and Sky are set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season, Serie A aims to secure at least €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) from the next domestic rights cycle. However, Serie A postponed any decision on a new domestic rights agreement until October after early bids for the next rights cycle beginning with the 2024/25 season fell short of the expected value.



There are 597 brands from 26 diverse sectors currently engaged in sports sponsorship agreements with Serie A and its associated clubs. There are 684 active sponsorship deals between the league's 20 clubs and their partners, with an estimated sponsorship value of $533.42 million per year, whereas Serie A's ten active partnerships are estimated to be worth $69.35 million for the 2023-24 season, with an average deal value of nearly $6.94 million per year.



The business & consumer services rank as the most active sponsoring sector with 62 deals (9%) across the league and brands from Italy are at the forefront of Serie A sponsorship landscape, accounting for 80% of the league's overall sponsorship portfolio in 2023-24 season.



Serie A team, Juventus stands as the topmost team receiving highest investment from 25 sponsor brands in 2023-24 season, attracting nearly $153.40 million from 13 diverse sector brands.



Players Mentioned

Victor Osimhen

Rafael Leao

Lautaro Martinez

Federico Chiesa

Paulo Dybala

Teams Analysed

Inter Milan

AC Milan

AS Roma

SSC Napoli

SS Lazio

Juventus FC

ACF Fiorentina

US Lecce

Bologna

Udinese

US Salernitana 1919

Torino FC

Hellas Verona

Atalanta BC

US Sassuolo

AC Monza

FC Empoli

Cagliari Calcio

Genoa

Frosinone

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Executive Summary

Report Overview

Attendances

Average Attendances

Attendances of 'Big Five' European Leagues

Social Media

Team Social Media Breakdown

Team Social Media Year on year-on-year growth

Social Media League Comparison

Media Landscape

Official Broadcasters

League Comparison

Domestic Rights- Year-on-year and Per Cycle

League Sponsorship

Sponsorship Overview

Annual Deal Values

Partnerships History

Brand Industry Breakdown

Brand Location Breakdown

Kit Supplier

Overview of All Deals

Annual Deal Values

Brand Breakdown

Partnerships History

New & Expiring Deals

Front-of-Shirt Sponsorship

Deal Overview

Annual Deal Values

Brand Industry Breakdown

Brand Location Breakdown

Partnership History

New & Expiring Deals

Sleeve Sponsorship

Deal Overview

Annual Deal Values

Brand Industry Breakdown

Partnership History

Expiring Deals

Team Sponsorship

Team Sponsorship landscape

Sector Breakdown

Brand Breakdown

Teams Sponsorship Portfolio Year-on-Year Changes in Sponsorship Inventory and Annual Deal Values

Team Pages

Player Profiles

Prominent Player Profiles

Appendix





