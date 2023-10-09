Serie A Business Landscape Report 2023-2024: Property Profile, Sponsorship, Media Landscape, Kit Supplier, Attendances

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of the Serie A 2023-24 - Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Serie A 2023-24 property business report offers a thorough examination of various aspects of Serie A, including its media partners, social media presence, sponsorship agreements, most lucrative partners, and dominant sectors.
Furthermore, the report presents a detailed overview of the commercial landscape of both the league and its associated teams, providing a clear breakdown of the sponsorship and media deals. The report employs illustrated charts to depict the Serie A club's social media standing, and position with respect to sponsorship revenue.
This report gives valuable insights into Serie A, Italy's top-flight soccer league, which also holds a prominent position among Europe's Big Five soccer leagues. By meticulously examining the league's commercial aspects with respect, including sponsorship and media, the report sheds light on Serie A's standing within the European soccer market. Furthermore, the report offers supplementary information, such as social media profiles, comparison attendance figures over the past two seasons, and a detailed analysis of individual teams and players' sponsorship structures.
Furthermore, besides the media rights agreements, sponsorship is a major source of financial gain for the league, with 597 brands engaged in sponsorship agreements across the league, and the 20 active teams collectively boasting 684 active sponsorship deals worth an estimated $533.42 million annually. Brands from Italy are at the forefront of the Serie A sponsorship landscape.
Serie A's rising attendance trend for 2022-23 as compared to the previous season, positions the league in third place among the top five European leagues. This report furnishes comprehensive insights into both the average and total attendance figures of top five European leagues for the 2022-23 season. Further, the report conducts a thorough analysis of the media and sponsorship landscape of the league and offers a detailed breakdown all 20 teams, from their online popularity to specific sponsorship agreements.
Report Findings
Serie A sponsorship for the 2023-24 season is estimated to be worth $602.77 million with 694 active sponsorship agreements, according to the Publisher's Sport Intelligence Centre, with data being taken to the Publisher's Sports database as of 25th August 2023.
Since the league's existing rights with DAZN and Sky are set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season, Serie A aims to secure at least €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) from the next domestic rights cycle. However, Serie A postponed any decision on a new domestic rights agreement until October after early bids for the next rights cycle beginning with the 2024/25 season fell short of the expected value.
There are 597 brands from 26 diverse sectors currently engaged in sports sponsorship agreements with Serie A and its associated clubs. There are 684 active sponsorship deals between the league's 20 clubs and their partners, with an estimated sponsorship value of $533.42 million per year, whereas Serie A's ten active partnerships are estimated to be worth $69.35 million for the 2023-24 season, with an average deal value of nearly $6.94 million per year.
The business & consumer services rank as the most active sponsoring sector with 62 deals (9%) across the league and brands from Italy are at the forefront of Serie A sponsorship landscape, accounting for 80% of the league's overall sponsorship portfolio in 2023-24 season.
Serie A team, Juventus stands as the topmost team receiving highest investment from 25 sponsor brands in 2023-24 season, attracting nearly $153.40 million from 13 diverse sector brands.
Players Mentioned
- Victor Osimhen
- Rafael Leao
- Lautaro Martinez
- Federico Chiesa
- Paulo Dybala
Teams Analysed
- Inter Milan
- AC Milan
- AS Roma
- SSC Napoli
- SS Lazio
- Juventus FC
- ACF Fiorentina
- US Lecce
- Bologna
- Udinese
- US Salernitana 1919
- Torino FC
- Hellas Verona
- Atalanta BC
- US Sassuolo
- AC Monza
- FC Empoli
- Cagliari Calcio
- Genoa
- Frosinone
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Executive Summary
- Report Overview
- Attendances
- Average Attendances
- Attendances of 'Big Five' European Leagues
- Social Media
- Team Social Media Breakdown
- Team Social Media Year on year-on-year growth
- Social Media League Comparison
- Media Landscape
- Official Broadcasters
- League Comparison
- Domestic Rights- Year-on-year and Per Cycle
- League Sponsorship
- Sponsorship Overview
- Annual Deal Values
- Partnerships History
- Brand Industry Breakdown
- Brand Location Breakdown
- Kit Supplier
- Overview of All Deals
- Annual Deal Values
- Brand Breakdown
- Partnerships History
- New & Expiring Deals
- Front-of-Shirt Sponsorship
- Deal Overview
- Annual Deal Values
- Brand Industry Breakdown
- Brand Location Breakdown
- Partnership History
- New & Expiring Deals
- Sleeve Sponsorship
- Deal Overview
- Annual Deal Values
- Brand Industry Breakdown
- Partnership History
- Expiring Deals
- Team Sponsorship
- Team Sponsorship landscape
- Sector Breakdown
- Brand Breakdown
- Teams Sponsorship Portfolio Year-on-Year Changes in Sponsorship Inventory and Annual Deal Values
- Team Pages
- Player Profiles
- Prominent Player Profiles
- Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Nike
- adidas
- Jeep
- Puma
- Emirates Airline
- Paramount+
- Gruppo TIM
- Socios.com
- MSC Cruises
- Allianz
- Cygames
- MEDIACOM
- Sorare
- Emporio Armani
- Electronic Arts
- LeoVegas.News
- Hublot
- eBay
- Suzuki
- Mizuno
- 1XBET
- Mapei
- Suning.com
- Auberge Resorts Collection
- Joma
- OneFootball
- K-Way
- Saputo
- Banco BPM
- Crypto.com
- Panini
- Pulsee Luce e Gas
- Kinto
- Computer Gross
- Dunamu
- Gruppo Sinergy
- Betitaly
- Deghi
- Skrill
- Kumho Tire
- BMW
- Macron
- PromoTurismoFVG
- Gewiss
- Holding Lamioni
- Balocco Ganten
- Eurobet.live
- RadiciGroup
- AeroItalia
- Beretta
- Sixtus Italia
- StarCasino Sport
- Gatorade
- ISOLA Artigianato di Sardegna
- Vivaticket
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9ekye
Source: GlobalData
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.