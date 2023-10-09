Global 5G Market Demand and Service Revenue Forecast Report 2023-2028 Featuring AT&T, Antel, Bell, Claro, Entel, Orange, Rogers, Sonatel, Telcel, TIM, & Vivo

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Market Demand and Service Revenue Forecast by Regional Trends, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As the 5G market continues its global growth trajectory, the complexity of managing commercialization plans, spectrum allocations and use cases presents both challenges and opportunities. The "5G Market Demand and Service Revenue Forecast" report provides an invaluable source of insight into uptake prospects, revenue trends and key growth drivers for five strategic regions.

This comprehensive analysis establishes a broad understanding of global mobile 5G adoption and revenue patterns in an increasingly interconnected business landscape, offering clear implications for investment decisions and strategic planning.



Significantly, by 2028, there will be 5.8 billion 5G mobile subscriptions worldwide, contributing a substantial 49.1% of total global mobile subscriptions; Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate this landscape. The report further elaborates on regional disparities in mobile 5G penetration rates, offering an in-depth study of trends in North America, Europe, APAC, Africa & the Middle East, and Latin America.

Ultimately, this report equips senior business executives with the critical insights necessary to navigate the evolving 5G market effectively and seize the associated growth opportunities.

At year-end 2028 there will be 5.8 billion 5G mobile subscriptions worldwide, equivalent to 49.1% of total global mobile subscriptions.

NA will achieve the highest adoption rate in terms of mobile 5G penetration of population at 148.9% followed by Europe and APAC that will rank second and third, respectively.

'5G Market Demand and Service Revenue Forecast" examines mobile 5G market adoption and revenue growth trends, providing 2022-2028 global and regional subscription and revenue forecasts.

The report analyzes the state of the 5G market, the current trends, drivers and market dynamics leading to 5G service launches and expansion in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and Latin America.

This analysis is useful for telecom executives to evaluate their position vis-a-vis the major growth opportunities in 5G and make informed decisions about strategic investments, value propositions, and 5G growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Global Overview

Mobile 5G revenue evolution

Mobile 5G subscription evolution

Regional Trends

Mobile 5G in North America

Mobile 5G in Asia-Pacific

Mobile 5G in Europe

Mobile 5G in Africa and the Middle East

Mobile 5G in Latin America

Appendix

