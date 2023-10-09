Maxim Group LLC to Host the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector, on Tuesday, October 10th & Wednesday, October 11th at 8:30 A.M. E.T.

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector. The conference will take place on Tuesday, October 10th, & Wednesday, October 11th, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. E.T.
We will be presenting our Virtual Tech Conference Series: Exploring All Corners of the Tech Sector. The continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for innovations across all industries, including financial services, esports, iGaming, entertainment, and more. In our second installment of the 2023 Virtual Tech Conference, participants will explore how emerging growth companies are leveraging new technologies to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.
This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.
Participating Companies as of 10/09/2023
|Company
|Ticker
|AGBA Group Holding Limited
AmpliTech Group, Inc.
BIO-Key International, Inc.
|NASDAQ: AGBA
NASDAQ: AMPG
NASDAQ: BKYI
|Bitdeer Technologies Group
|NASDAQ: BTDR
|BM Technologies, Inc.
|NYSEAM: BMTX
|Boxlight Corporation
|NASDAQ: BOXL
|Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
|NASDAQ: BRAG
|BYD Company Limited
|SEHK:1211
|Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion
|Private
|Cloud Dx Inc.
CloudMD Software & Services
CXApp Inc.
|TSXV: CDX
TSXV: DOC
NASDAQ: CXAI
|Cyngn Inc.
|NASDAQ: CYN
|Digital Ally, Inc.
|NASDAQ: DGLY
|Dolphin Entertainment Inc.
|NASDAQ: DLPN
|Elsight Limited
|ASX: ELS
|Elys Game Technology, Corp.
|NASDAQ: ELYS
|Emerald Holding, Inc.
|NYSE: EEX
|FlexShopper, Inc.
|NASDAQ: FPAY
|Flux Power Holdings, Inc.
Generation Income Properties, Inc.
Guerrilla RF, Inc.
|NASDAQ: FLUX
NASDAQ: GIPR
OTCPK: GUER
|Heritage Global Inc.
|NASDAQ: HGBL
|Horizon Technology Finance Corp.
Infinity eSports
|NASDAQ: HRZN
Private
|Interlink Electronics, Inc.
|NASDAQ: LINK
|Jackpot Digital Inc.
|TSXV: JJ
|LifeMD, Inc.
|NASDAQ: LFMD
|LuxUrban Hotels Inc.
Mitek Systems, Inc.
Mobile Global Esports Inc.
NVNI Group Limited
|NASDAQ: LUXH
NASDAQ: MITK
NASDAQ: MGAM
NASDAQ: NVNI
|Ondas Holdings Inc.
Paltalk, Inc.
QYOU Media Inc.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc.
Reliq Health Technologies Inc.
Research Solutions, Inc.
Rivalry Corp.
Safe & Green Development Corp.
Safe & Green Holdings Corp.
Saratoga Investment Corp.
SATO Technologies Corp.
SHF Holdings, Inc.
Siyata Mobile Inc.
Society Pass Incorporated
Sphere 3D Corp.
Super League Enterprise, Inc.
SurgePays, Inc.
The Glimpse Group, Inc.
The Marygold Companies, Inc.
The OLB Group, Inc.
Tribe Property Technologies Inc.
Turtle Beach Corporation
Usio, Inc.
VerifyMe, Inc.
Volato, Inc. (PROOF Acquisition Corp I)
Volatus Aerospace Corp.
Whitestone REIT
WiSeKey International Holdings
|NASDAQ: ONDS
NASDAQ: PALT
TSXV: QYOU
NASDAQ: RCAT
TSXV: RHT
NASDAQ: RSSS
TSXV: RVLY
NASDAQ: SGD
NASDAQ: SGBX
NYSE: SAR
TSXV: SATO
NASDAQ: SHFS
NASDAQ: SYTA
NASDAQ: SOPA
NASDAQ: ANY
NASDAQ: SLE
NASDAQ: SURG
NASDAQ: VRAR
NYSEAM: MGLD
NASDAQ: OLB
TSXV: TRBE
NASDAQ: HEAR
NASDAQ: USIO
NASDAQ: VRME
NYSE: PACI
TSXV: VOL
NYSE: WSR
NASDAQ: WKEY
About Maxim Group LLC
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com
About M-Vest
M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group that services an online community and provides investors access to emerging growth companies through conferences, corporate presentations, and one-on-one meeting coordination. Its website, M-Vest.com, serves as a digital marketplace of ideas, founded to be community of issuers, investors, and thought leaders. This unique platform also provides access to investment opportunities through Regulation D and Regulation A securities offerings. To learn more, visit M-Vest.com