Webinar: Threat to Data Centers - Corrosive Gas: The Cause of Data Center Failures by Camfil

Riverdale, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As the backbone of our digital age, data centers play a critical role in powering everything from our social media to global banking transactions. But as recent events have shown, they are susceptible to hidden threats like corrosive gasses. Enter Camfil, the global leader in clean air solutions, with a solution.

Camfil invites all Data Center professionals to a free enlightening webinar titled "Corrosive Gas: The Cause of Data Center Failures" where they will unveil the groundbreaking product: AirImage-COR.

Webinar Details:

Details

Wed, Oct 18

11:30 AM - 12:15 PM CDT

Online event

Highlights of the Webinar:

Understanding the Importance: Delve deep into the crucial role of data centers and the ramifications of their failures.

The Silent Villain - Corrosive Gas: Discover how this unexpected agent can lead to equipment failure and the cascading effects of a single data center's shutdown on global systems.

Unveiling AirImage-COR: Introduction to Camfil's pioneering solution, aimed at proactive monitoring of corrosion levels in data centers.

The Power of Prevention: Understand the benefits of identifying potential corrosion threats before they escalate, thereby reducing the risk of global-scale disruptions.

Camfil’s Vision: Ensuring the efficient, safe, and uninterrupted operation of data centers worldwide.

At the heart of the digital age, it's imperative that our digital infrastructures are robust, reliable, and trustworthy. Camfil, with its innovative solutions like AirImage-COR, is paving the way forward, and this webinar is a chance to be at the forefront of this revolution.

About Camfil: Camfil is a global leader in providing clean air solutions. With decades of experience, they understand the nuanced challenges industries face and continuously endeavor to provide solutions that are not only efficient but also groundbreaking.

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page



