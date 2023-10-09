MadCap Software Brings the Power of ChatGPT to MadCap Central with AI Assist

San Diego, CA, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technical writers and other corporate content professionals increasingly recognize the potential to significantly improve their productivity by using generative artificial intelligence (AI) programs, such as ChatGPT. Today, MadCap Software, Inc., the leader in multi-channel content authoring, management and publishing, is delivering on this demand with the newest release of its MadCap Central content management platform featuring AI Assist.

Available today, MadCap Central with AI Assist is the first comprehensive content management platform to provide integrated ChatGPT functionality optimized for authors and editors of technical content, such as documentation websites, knowledge bases, online Help, policy manuals, and training. With AI Assist, authorized users can now:

Make requests to ChatGPT and receive responses directly in MadCap Central.

Train ChatGPT on their existing content to receive responses in the company’s voice.

Edit and format the ChatGPT responses in the AI Assist interface.

Click to insert the text directly into a document on MadCap Central.

View the difference between original content and text edited by ChatGPT.

Translate content directly in the Content Editor.

MadCap Central featuring AI Assist and an enhanced Content Editor is debuting at MadWorld 2023, MadCap Software’s annual user conference, which runs October 8-11, 2023, at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego.

“Technical writers, trainers, and other content developers face greater pressure than ever to keep pace with changes to their business—from new products and services to improved best practices and evolving government and industry reporting mandates,” said Anthony Olivier, MadCap Software founder and CEO. “With the addition of AI Assist to our MadCap Central content management platform, we are empowering these highly skilled professionals to harness the power of ChatGPT in an integrated, controlled and relevant way to deliver content faster while complying with company standards.”

Harnessing the Power of AI in MadCap Central

Designed for teams and enterprises, the comprehensive, cloud-based MadCap Central platform combines the state-of-the-art content authoring capabilities also found in MadCap Flare with robust functionality for publishing, project management, collaboration, translation, hosting and analytics. Because MadCap Central supports single-source publishing, the same content can be repurposed to deliver modern documentation websites, print brochures, online Help, knowledge bases, support sites, training and development content, and more.

The newest version of MadCap Central adds AI Assist, which allows customers to connect their MadCap Central license to ChatGPT. As a result, authors and editors only need to interact with a single interface rather than opening multiple windows. And it only takes the single click of a button to insert ChatGPT responses into topics and snippets or even replace existing text that was initially selected. Additionally, each time a user receives a ChatGPT response, AI Assist opens a toolbar for editing the response, such as setting styles, applying bulleted or numbered lists, inserting images, and adding tables. Meanwhile, the “Diff” feature in AI Assist enables authors and editors to see the differences between the original content and the revised text from a ChatGPT response.

AI Assist documentation provides examples of how to use ChatGPT for several use cases. These include producing new content, rewriting content, enforcing style guide rules, fact checking, providing feedback, search engine optimization (SEO), summarizing text or videos, creating regular expressions, using the corporate voice, translating content, and writing scripts and code.

Importantly, MadCap Central allows administrators to control how much or whether to use AI Assist at all in line with their corporate policies. Users designated as “Authors” on MadCap Central automatically receive access to AI Assist if it has been enabled. However, administrators can add or remove access and manage specific permissions, such as Create/Edit Files and Edit Code.

Content Editor Enhancements in MadCap Central

In addition to AI Assist, the latest version of MadCap Central features enhancements to the Content Editor. It is now easier than ever to copy and paste content within MadCap Central:

Formatting is retained when copying and pasting text whether it resides on MadCap Central or in external applications.

Table formatting is retained when copying and pasting tables within and between files in MadCap Central.

Images can be copied and pasted when they are located in the same MadCap Central topic or snippet.

With the new release, users also can simply drag and drop images into a topic or snippet on MadCap Central rather than having to insert image files.

Availability and Pricing

The latest release of MadCap Central is available today. Pricing for MadCap Central is based on the team size and implementation. Visit MadCap Software at https://www.madcapsoftware.com, or contact MadCap Software at sales@madcapsoftware.com or +1 (858) 320-0387 to learn more.

About MadCap Software

MadCap Software has spent decades building solutions to help customers improve their content experiences and maximize their return on investment. Customers come first, customization is simple, and teams are integrated with a powerful cloud-based platform. Today’s solutions include the Madcap Central cloud-based content management platform, MadCap Flare desktop authoring software, and MadCap IXIA CCMS enterprise-class DITA component content management system. The company’s solutions are complemented by a range of services, including product training, consulting services, translation and localization, and an advanced developer certification program. Headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Austin, Texas; Montreal, Quebec; Toronto, Ontario; Frankfurt, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan, MadCap Software is home to some of the most experienced software architects and product experts in the content development industry. Learn more about MadCap Software at www.madcapsoftware.com.

