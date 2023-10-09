Security First Insurance Leverages ARA’s HurLoss for Terrain Modeling

Albuquerque, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) announced today that Security First Insurance will license terrain data from HurLoss®, ARA’s state-of-the-art hurricane loss model.

“ARA’s terrain service API allows us to better understand individual policy risk at any given location in Florida and more accurately price our wind mitigation discounts,” said Robert Ketchum, vice president of Product and Underwriting at Security First. “We are including the ARA perspective on terrain in our ensemble of underwriting and quoting tools to enhance our view of the risk and meet the ever-changing needs of Florida policy holders.”

Security First is one of the largest and most well established homeowner insurers in Florida. ARA is a globally recognized research and engineering firm dedicated to safety and security solutions.

“ARA is extremely gratified to partner with such an important insurance carrier to the Florida market.” said George Freimarck, business leader for Catastrophe Modeling at ARA. “It is part of our mission to facilitate clients’ productive deployment of our modeling insights. By licensing HurLoss’s terrain data set, Security First is accessing the most up to date aerodynamic surface roughness data and the most accurate wind mitigation discounts available in the market today.”

ARA’s HurLoss® U.S. Hurricane model allows re/insurers, ILS managers and brokers to make superior underwriting and portfolio management decisions. ARA’s hurricane model has been extensively published and peer reviewed. It has been the basis for structural design in hurricane-prone states since 1998 (ASCE 7) and accepted for use in Florida since 2000 (FCHLPM, FLOIR, FLDCA).

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and insurance. ARA’s wind engineering expertise and its state-of-the-art hurricane model, HurLoss®, provide an independent and highly respected view of hurricane risk to structural engineers, emergency managers, energy producers, and property insurers. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

About Security First

Security First Insurance is one of the largest homeowners insurance companies in Florida. We serve hundreds of thousands of Floridians, placing customers at the core of what we do. Our promise to you is that we will stand by our values and remain devoted to Florida storm after storm, year after year®.

