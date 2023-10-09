Portable Scanner Market to Hit US$ 2,598.67 Million By 2031 | Updated Research Insights

New York, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global Portable Scanner Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 1,692.73 Million in 2022, projected to grow by USD 1,745.66 Million in 2023, and is anticipated to reach over USD 2,598.67 Million by the year 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.10%.

Portable scanners are electronic devices designed for scanning a physical document and converting it electronically to be displayed on computers or other devices. The benefits of portable scanners including ease of scanning, compact size, higher efficiency, reliability, high image quality, and others make it ideal for deployment in transportation & logistics, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and other sectors.

The increasing utilization of portable scanner in retail & e-commerce sector is among the key factors driving the market growth. Additionally, the increasing consumer preference for online shopping, expansion of retail facilities, and rising demand for improved retail inventory management and warehousing solutions are key factors fostering the adoption of portable scanners. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, the total retail sales in the United States was valued at USD 1,786.46 billion during the third quarter of 2022, representing a substantial growth of 9.8% in comparison to third quarter of 2021. Therefore, the growing retail sector is increasing the adoption of portable scanners for application in retail stores and warehouses to improve operational efficiency, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Additionally, the rising expansion of business enterprises is projected to promote potential opportunities for the growth of the portable scanner market. Portable scanners are used in business enterprises to digitize papers, receipts, business cards, scan signed documents, and other related applications. However, the availability of substitutes for portable scanners is hindering the growth of the market.

Portable Scanner Market Growth Drivers:

Rising utilization of portable scanner in healthcare sector is driving the market growth.

Growing retail & e-commerce industry is spurring the market growth.

Restraints

Availability of substitute is restraining the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising expansion of business enterprises is expected to promote potential opportunities for market growth.

Global Portable Scanner Market Segmentation Details:

Based on sales channel, the distributor sales segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Distributor sales channel includes the indirect sales of portable scanner to customers through numerous e-commerce websites or offline distributors involving retail stores, specialist stores, and others. Further, factors including higher accessibility to a broad range of products, ease of utilization, and high flexibility are primary aspects boosting the growth of the distributor sales channel segment.

Based on end-user, the retail & e-commerce segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. Portable scanners are primarily used in retail stores, warehouses, and e-commerce operations for performing various functionalities including stock checking, locating items, price checking, inventory management, and others. Factors including increasing consumer preference for online shopping, expansion of retail facilities, and rising demand for improved retail inventory management and warehousing solutions are among the primary determinants for fostering the growth of the retail & e-commerce segment.

Based on region, North American region accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The growth of multiple industries including retail & e-commerce, transportation & logistics, healthcare, and other sectors is driving the growth of portable scanner market in North America. Further, rising investments in expansion of healthcare facilities are projected to boost the market growth in the North American region during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Datalogic launched its new PowerScan 9600 series of handheld portable scanners. The portable scanners are designed to cover a range of applications in manufacturing, retail, and transportation & logistics sectors with high precision and efficiency.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, portable scanner market is divided based on the sales channel into direct sales and distribution sales.

In the context of end-user, the market is separated into transportation & logistics, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

North America and Asia-Pacific are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on advancements in portable scanner market.

List of Major Global Portable Scanner Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

• Zebra Technologies Corp.

• Canon

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Datalogic S.P.A

• Opticon

• PFU America Inc.

• Seiko Epson Corp.

• SATO Holdings Corporation

• Doxie & Co. LLC

• DENSO ADC

Global Portable Scanner Market Segmentation:

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor Sales

By End-User Transportation & Logistics Retail & E-Commerce Healthcare Education Manufacturing Others



Key Questions Covered in the Portable Scanner Market Report

What is portable scanner?

Portable scanners refers to electronic devices designed for scanning physical documents into digital formats.

What is the dominating segment in the portable scanner market by sales channel?

In 2022, the distributor sales segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall portable scanner market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region will have the largest impact on the portable scanner growth in the coming years? North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the year 2022. The increasing demand for portable scanners from multiple industries including retail & e-commerce, transportation & logistics, and healthcare industries among others is driving the growth of the regional market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2031? Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to rapid pace of industrialization and growth of multiple industries such as manufacturing, education, transportation & logistics, and others, and others.



Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/portable-scanner-market

