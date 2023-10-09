Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Analysis and Supplier Analysis 2023| Market Size, Trade Data, Consumption Statistics, Trends, Growth Opportunities: Forecast, 2023-2030- RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market value is US$ 8.2 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 6.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

PVDF (polyvinylidene fluoride) is a thermoplastic polymer made from vinylidene fluoride monomers. PVDF is a versatile material utilized in a variety of applications due to its superior chemical resistance, mechanical strength, flame resistance, and weatherability.

PVDF is extremely thermally stable, preserving its characteristics even at high temperatures. This property qualifies it for high-temperature usage in industrial environments. The PVDF market is expanding, with constant R&D activities contributing to the expansion of its application areas.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global polyvinylidene fluoride market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including application, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global polyvinylidene fluoride market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global polyvinylidene fluoride market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of end user, oil and gas segment are likely to be important growth drivers for the PVDF market. However, the rising adoption of PVDF replacements is projected to restrict market growth.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 8.2 million Market Size Forecast US$ 13.5 million Growth Rate 6.5% Key Market Drivers Growing industrialization

Increasing growth of renewable energy products

Rising demand in automotive Companies Profiled Arkema

Daikin Industries Ltd

Dyneon GmbH

Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Shanghai 3F New Materials Company Limited

Solvay S.A.

Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd

Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Producers and market players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global polyvinylidene fluoride market include,

In November 2022, Solvay and Orbia announced a framework agreement to form a partnership for the production of suspension-grade polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) for battery materials, resulting in the largest capacity in North America.

In May 2021, Fillamentum, a major manufacturer of 3D printing materials, announced the release of high-performance engineering filament. Fluorodur is a PVDF material with a unique mix of chemical, mechanical, and thermal properties. Fluorodur is being used in Czech Academy of Sciences research projects to 3D print high-strength sealant structures for geological equipment.



Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global polyvinylidene fluoride market growth include Arkema, Daikin Industries Ltd, Dyneon GmbH, Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Shanghai 3F New Materials Company Limited, Solvay S.A., Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd, and Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global polyvinylidene fluoride market based on application, end user, and region

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Pipes and Fittings Films and Sheets Membranes Coatings Li-ion Batteries Wires and Semiconductor Processing

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Electrical and electronics Oil and Gas Automotive Processing Chemical Processing Aerospace and Defense Building and Construction Others

Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market US Canada Latin America Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Polyvinylidene Fluoride Report:

What will be the market value of the global polyvinylidene fluoride market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global polyvinylidene fluoride market?

What are the market drivers of the global polyvinylidene fluoride market?

What are the key trends in the global polyvinylidene fluoride market?

Which is the leading region in the global polyvinylidene fluoride market?

What are the major companies operating in the global polyvinylidene fluoride market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global polyvinylidene fluoride market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

