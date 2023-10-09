Robot Software Market Rising at 23% CAGR to Reach US$ 70 Billion by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville , Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a study done by expert analysts at Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Robot Software Market is predicted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 23% and reach a valuation of US$ 70 billion by the end of 2033.

Robot software consists of computer-coded instructions that tell a robot what to do and when. Several advantages of using robot software include increased organizational efficiency, decreased human mistake rates, process automation, and enhanced job quality. Robotics software is used in a variety of sectors, including infrastructure, automotive, aerospace, defense, and healthcare.

Key Segments of Robot Software Industry Research Report

By Software Type By Robot Type By Deployment Mode By Industry Vertical Recognition Software

Data Management & Analysis Software

Communication Management Software

Simulation Software

Predictive Maintenance Software Industrial Robots

Service Robots On-premise

Cloud-based Manufacturing

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Logistics

Automotive



Many jobs, such as product assembly, bomb detection defusing, surgery, product quality inspection, space exploration, and housecleaning, can be completed by robots. Additionally, industries all around the world are using robotics technology to efficiently streamline labor-intensive and repetitive procedures. Manufacturers are adopting automation to reduce rising labor costs, boost productivity, and enhance their profits.

The market for robot software is expected to expand primarily due to the increasing adoption of robots across a variety of end-user industries, including manufacturing, electrical and electronics, automotive, food and beverage, and process controls. Robotics are being used more often across a range of end-user sectors, which helps meet specialized demand while also reducing labor costs.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for robot software is valued at US$ 9.3 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for robot software is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 23% through 2033.

By the end of 2033, the market is projected to reach US$ 70 billion.

Demand for data management & analytics software is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 25% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in Europe is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 24% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand from large enterprises is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 26.5% through 2033.

Demand for industrial robots is foreseen to advance at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Asia Pacific occupies a leading share and the market in this region is projected to expand at a CAGR of 28% through 2033.

Sales of robot software in manufacturing are projected to rise at a CAGR of 26.6% through 2033.

“The global robot software market is experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing demand for automation and safety in organizations, as well as swift adoption of robot software by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to cut labor and energy expenses. Furthermore, rising deployment of robots across various industries is contributing to market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Due to the growing application of robotics across several industries around the world, the robot software market displays moderate fragmentation. Robot software companies are focused on developing cutting-edge technology that is expected to optimize robotic operations and enable the manufacturing sector to improve its operations.

In May 2022, ABB Robotics introduced its High-Speed Alignment software, designed to enable manufacturers to enhance the speed of six-axis robots by approximately 70% and improve accuracy by 50%. This innovation substantially reduces time-to-market while elevating precision levels.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 70 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 23% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures



Key Companies Profiled

ABB Ltd.

Energid Technologies Corporation

Brain Corporation

AIbrain Inc.

CloudMinds Technology Inc.

IBM Corporation

Anscer Robotics

Quale Infotech

Neurala, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global robot software market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on software type (recognition software, data management & analysis software, communication management software, simulation software, predictive maintenance software), robot type (industrial robots, service robots), deployment mode (on-premise, cloud-based), enterprise size (large enterprises, small & medium enterprises), and industry vertical (manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, media & entertainment, logistics, automotive), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

