Surface Disinfectant Market To Reach 7.5% CAGR By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the surface disinfectant market size was valued at USD 5.7 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.5%.

Disinfectants are the chemical substances used to ensure the cleanliness of inanimate objects. It is used to clean objects like electronic and medical devices, railings, and machinery, as it helps eliminate pathogens from their surfaces. Therefore, maintaining proper hygiene is essential in hospitals and public places due to the high risk of spreading and contracting various diseases. Hence, special measures are taken to ensure hygiene standards are upheld.

Disinfectants play a crucial role in the medical industry and present substantial growth opportunities. With an increased awareness of personal hygiene and the prevalence of communicable diseases, the demand for disinfectants is expected to rise. Substantial growth in the surface disinfectant market was observed during the pandemic. Earlier, disinfectants were limited to hospitals and industries, but the demand for disinfectants has grown considerably since the pandemic.

Another major driving factor of this market is the growing awareness of personal hygiene. This change can be attributed to the pandemic as the worldwide population has become conscious about hygiene. With the increasing number of communicable diseases and infections, people have instilled the practice of using disinfectant liquids, sprays, and tissues in their everyday activities.

Segmentation Overview:



The global surface disinfectant market has been segmented into composition, type, user, and region. Alcohol-based disinfectants are widely used, attributed to their popularity in households. On the other hand, sprays and liquid types enjoy a prominent position in the global market. Regarding regional growth, North America is a leading region for surface disinfectants and is projected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period.

Surface Disinfectant Market Report Highlights:

The global surface disinfectant market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2032.

The increasing need for surface disinfectants largely supplements the market developments. Also, a rise in population awareness boosts market demand.

Chlorine-based disinfectants hold the largest market share, with hypochlorite being the most commonly utilized.

By type, liquid sprays maintain a competitive edge owing to their features and easy availability.

Some prominent players in the surface disinfectant market report include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Clorox, Ecolab Inc., Steris Corporation, Unilever, 3M, Procter and Gamble, Lonza, Kimberley-Clark Professional, and Diversey Holdings.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, The Clorox Company bagged the ‘2023 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award’ for its remarkable achievement in manufacturing safer products for pets, workplaces, and the environment.

In 2023, EcoLab Inc. acquired the Brand Operations Service from Deloitte. This business segment will be managed under their EcoSure Business, which provides brand protection and growth strategies. Through acquiring Brand Operations Services, the company aims to become the global leader in brand protection with operations in more than 110 countries.

Surface Disinfectant Market Report Segmentation:

By Composition: Alcohol, chlorine, hydrogen peroxide, others.

By Type: Spray, wipes, liquids.

By User: Healthcare, industrial residential, hospitality.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

