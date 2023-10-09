Rice Flour Market is estimated to be US$ 1.3 billion by 2032; rising adoption of Gluten-free Products to Propel Market Growth-BY PMI

Covina, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market overview:

Rice flour is a fine powder made from milled rice grains. It is a versatile ingredient used in various culinary applications worldwide and serves as a staple food source in many cultures. Rice flour is gluten-free, making it suitable for people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

The need for gluten-free substitutes is rising as gluten intolerance is becoming more common and as health-conscious customers are on the rise, making rice flour an appealing option. The development of rice flour market is being fueled by ongoing innovation in product formulations, packaging, and rice flour processing.

Rice Flour Market accounted for US$ 0.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 1.3 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0%.

Analyst View –

Sustainable and eco-friendly rice farming practices are becoming more important, aligning with consumer preferences for environmentally responsible products. The increasing prevalence of gluten intolerance and the rise of health-conscious consumers are driving the demand for gluten-free alternatives, making rice flour an attractive choice.

Key Highlights –

In October 2021, Cargill launched rice flour-based maltodextrin substitute. The new soluble SimPure rice flour from Cargill is a clean-label bulking ingredient that functions similarly to maltodextrin in terms of flavor, texture, and functionality. At the SupplySide West trade show this week, the new ingredient was formally presented. According to the manufacturer, this component can be used to replace maltodextrin 1:1 and can also enhance mouth feel.

Order free Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/932

Rice Flour Market future growth:

Growing Health Consciousness: Consumer awareness about gluten-free and allergen-free diets has been on the rise. Rice flour is a suitable alternative for individuals with gluten intolerance or allergies, which has boosted its demand in various food products.

Consumer awareness about gluten-free and allergen-free diets has been on the rise. Rice flour is a suitable alternative for individuals with gluten intolerance or allergies, which has boosted its demand in various food products. Asian Cuisine Popularity: Rice flour is a staple in many Asian cuisines, and the growing popularity of Asian foods worldwide has driven the demand for rice flour. Dishes like rice noodles, dumplings, and rice cakes are enjoyed globally, contributing to the market growth.

Rice flour is a staple in many Asian cuisines, and the growing popularity of Asian foods worldwide has driven the demand for rice flour. Dishes like rice noodles, dumplings, and rice cakes are enjoyed globally, contributing to the market growth. Snack Industry: Rice flour is used in the production of various snack foods, such as rice cakes and gluten-free chips. With the demand for healthier snack options, the rice flour market has seen growth in this segment.

Rice flour is used in the production of various snack foods, such as rice cakes and gluten-free chips. With the demand for healthier snack options, the rice flour market has seen growth in this segment. Bakery and Confectionery: Rice flour is used in gluten-free baking, making it a preferred choice for gluten-free bread, cakes, and pastries. The bakery industry's focus on catering to gluten-sensitive consumers has driven the use of rice flour.

Request Free Pdf copy of the report:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/932

Segmentation:

Based on Source- Rice Flour Market is segmented into White Rice and Brown Rice

Rice Flour Market is segmented into White Rice and Brown Rice Based on Type- Rice Flour Market is segmented into Long Grain, Medium & Short Grain and Pre-gelatinized.

Rice Flour Market is segmented into Long Grain, Medium & Short Grain and Pre-gelatinized. Based on Application- Rice Flour Market is segmented into Bakery & Confectionary, Breakfast solutions and Baby Food.

Rice Flour Market is segmented into Bakery & Confectionary, Breakfast solutions and Baby Food. Based on Distribution Channel- Rice Flour Market is segmented into Direct, Indirect, Convenience Store, E-commerce.

Rice Flour Market is segmented into Direct, Indirect, Convenience Store, E-commerce. By Region- the Rice Flour Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Rice Flour Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the rice flour market. On one hand, there was increased demand for staple foods like rice and rice flour as consumers stocked up on non-perishable items during lockdowns and quarantines. However, disruptions in the supply chain, logistical challenges, and shifts in consumer behavior also presented challenges for rice flour producers and distributors. The extent of the pandemic's impact varied by region and depended on factors such as lockdown severity, consumer preferences, and the ability of producers to adapt to changing market conditions.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Rice Flour Market:

The prominent players operating in the Rice Flour Market includes,

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

Burapa Prosper Co. Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd.

Ardent Mills LLC.

Shipton Mill Ltd.

ConAgra Foods, Inc.

Pornkamon Rice Flour Mills Co. Ltd.

General Mills, Inc.

Firebird Artisan Mills.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Request a Customized Copy of the Rice Flour Market:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/932

Key questions answered in this report:

What is rice flour?

Rice flour is a type of flour made from ground rice grains. It comes in various forms, including white rice flour and brown rice flour, and is commonly used in cooking and baking.

Is rice flour gluten-free?

Yes, rice flour is naturally gluten-free, making it a suitable choice for individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

What are the primary uses of rice flour?

Rice flour is used in a wide range of culinary applications, including making rice noodles, dumplings, rice cakes, gluten-free baked goods, and as a thickening agent in sauces and soups.

What are the nutritional benefits of rice flour?

Rice flour is a good source of carbohydrates and provides energy. It also contains some vitamins and minerals, such as B vitamins, iron, and magnesium. Brown rice flour is considered slightly more nutritious than white rice flour due to its higher fiber content.

How has the rice flour market evolved over the years?

The rice flour market has grown steadily, driven by factors like the increasing demand for gluten-free products, the popularity of Asian cuisine, and innovations in rice flour processing techniques.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Prophecy Market Insights:

Feed Sweeteners Market -Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

-Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029 Solid Glycine Market -Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

-Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029 Soybeans Phytosterol Market- Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

About Prophecy Market Insights:

Prophecy Market Insights is a leading provider of market research services, offering insightful and actionable reports to clients across various industries. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, Prophecy Market Insights provides accurate and reliable market intelligence, helping businesses make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. The company's research reports cover a wide range of topics, including industry trends, market size, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, and more. Prophecy Market Insights is committed to delivering high-quality research services that help clients achieve their strategic goals and objectives.

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube