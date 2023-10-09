Explosive Growth in Supplement Usage Calls for In-depth Insight into the US & Canada's Healthcare Professionals' Choices and Recommendations

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent revelation by the Institute of Medicine and National Research Council Committee on the Framework for Evaluating the Safety of Dietary Supplements, the use of vitamins and minerals supplements has seen a prodigious surge since the 1970s in the United States. Marking an exponential rise from 4,000 products in 1994 to a staggering 90,000 by 2017, the economic might of the supplement industry is touted to skyrocket to an impressive $60 billion by 2025 in the US alone, according to the American Medical Association. Moreover, the National Health Statistics Reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has further solidified this growth narrative, indicating that by March 2020, 1 in 3 youths and nearly 3 in 5 adults have regularly embraced dietary supplements. With such rapid evolution and growing influence, there's a palpable demand for comprehensive insights into the thought processes of the healthcare professionals (HCPs) who wield significant sway over these consumer choices.

The “US & Canada Market Landscape of Healthcare Professionals Who Utilize Dietary Supplements 2023” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This meticulously curated report recognises that a profound understanding of HCPs is pivotal for brands, be they direct-to-consumer or those marketing through HCPs. Especially with the burgeoning interest in integrative health and medicine – where 49% of adults vouch for various alternative medicines and therapies – it becomes imperative to tap into the psyche of HCPs. Although they directly channel only 10% of the U.S. supplement sales, their recommendations resonate deeply, catalysing broader consumer sales.

The comprehensive research, augmented with succinct market sizing charts, delves into the intricate details of HCPs most likely to champion the usage of dietary supplements and associated integrative products and services. From Integrative MDs, Dietitians, Chiropractors, to Holistic Dentists and Veterinary Clinics, the report spans a gamut of professionals. Yet, the narrative doesn't just end at listing them. The report embarks on a journey to decode the very ethos of their health and wellness philosophies, providing insights into their nuanced differences, ranging from the vitalistic to the pragmatic approaches.

The 14 HCP credential chapters offer:

Detailed credential overview

Market size specifics

Practice types, degrees, and the nature and extent of nutritional education

A deep dive into how they recommend nutritional supplementation

Crucial criteria they employ when selecting herbal and dietary supplement brands

Moreover, the resource guide furnishes an exhaustive list of paramount organisations, educational institutions, and associations catering to each credential.

The sheer breadth and depth of this report make it an indispensable tool for a plethora of companies, from professional and consumer supplement brands, medical device corporations, to health technology and genomic research entities. Business magnates, COOs, marketing directors, innovation managers, entrepreneurs, and even academic institutions will find this report a pivotal asset, providing the much-needed clarity and direction in navigating the complex terrains of the US & Canada’s healthcare professionals' market.

In the backdrop of the colossal growth in the supplement industry and the increasing influence of HCPs, the report helps guide businesses and entrepreneurs towards informed decisions and strategies. Step into the future with insights that can transform your business.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/miz8w2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.