BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.® (Nasdaq - MRTX), LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - LVOX), SP® Plus Corporation (Nasdaq - SP), Summit Materials (NYSE - SUM)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.® (Nasdaq - MRTX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Mirata will be acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE - BMY) for $58.00 per share in cash for each share of Mirati held. The deal has a total equity value of $4.8 billion corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $3.7 billion, which accounts for approximately $1.1 billion of Mirati cash. Each Mirati stockholder will also receive one non-tradeable CVR per Mirati share, which will entitle its holder to receive a one-time potential payment of $12.00 in cash, for a total value of approximately $1.0 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Mirati Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Bristol Myers Squibb is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/mirati-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-mrtx/.

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - LVOX)

Under the terms of the agreement, LiveVox will be acquired by Nice Ltd. (Nasdaq – NICE) for $3.74 per share in cash for each share of LiveVox held. The investigation concerns whether the LiveVox Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Nice Ltd. is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/livevox-holdings-inc-nasdaq-lvox/.

SP® Plus Corporation (Nasdaq - SP)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, SP+ will be acquired by Metropolis Technologies, Inc. (“Metropolis”) for $54.00 per share in cash for each share of SP+ held. The deal has an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $1.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the SP+ Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Metropolis is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sp-plus-corporation-nasdaq-sp/.

Summit Materials (NYSE - SUM)

Under the terms of the agreement, Summit will merge with Argos North America Corp. (“Argos”). The companies will combine in a cash and stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion. Post close, Argos will have a 31% interest in Summit. The investigation concerns whether the Summit Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of Summit shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/summit-materials-nyse-sum/ .

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.