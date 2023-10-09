Creation of New Slumberkins “Comfort Corner” at Portland East Ronald McDonald House Provides Emotional Support and Learning Tools for Families Experiencing Medical Crises

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slumberkins , the leading brand for early emotional learning, today announces the creation of a new Slumberkins Comfort Corner in partnership with the Portland East Ronald McDonald House and sponsored by The Standard, an insurance and financial services company headquartered in Portland, Oregon. All families experiencing medical crises and living at the Portland East Ronald McDonald House will have the opportunity to experience the Comfort Corner, a newly refurbished cozy room with comfortable seating and bookshelves containing Slumberkins creatures, books and affirmations, which provide emotional support and learning tools.



“We are so thrilled to partner with the Ronald McDonald House and support families in some of their most challenging moments,” said Kelly Oriard and Callie Christensen, co-founders of Slumberkins. “It brings us so much joy to know our Slumberkins books and creatures are getting into the hands and hearts of so many families.”

Last year, the Portland East Ronald McDonald House served over 800 families. All families staying at the Portland East House receive compassionate hospitality at no charge. In addition to a safe, comfortable place to stay, families have access to nightly home cooked meals, fully stocked pantries and grab & go breakfast. Other services include music therapy, art therapy, therapy pet visits, trips to the toy store and more.

“Families are walking through our doors here at Ronald McDonald House Charities needing more support than ever before as they navigate their child’s medical crises, and that includes mental and emotional support,” said Jessica Jarratt Miller, CEO. “Our new Slumberkins Comfort Corner, sponsored by The Standard, provides not only a beautiful sanctuary, but more importantly, offers critical emotional learning and support resources that families so desperately need.”

Surrounded by healing gardens, playful sculptures and the new “Comfort Corner,” the 25-family Portland East House offers families traveling to the Portland Metro a one-of-a-kind home away from home. Located on the campus of Legacy Emanuel near Randall Children’s Hospital and built in 1997, the Portland East House offers all of the amenities of home and is located close to where children are receiving medical treatment at Randall, OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, The Kartini Clinic, or other local care centers. The new Slumberkins Comfort Corner provides a much needed safe and quiet space for families to create moments of connection. The Standard Insurance Company of Portland, Oregon recognized the need and is proud to sponsor the new Comfort Corner at the Portland East House.

“The Standard is proud to continue our long-time partnership with Ronald McDonald House,” said Bob Speltz, senior director of Community and Public Relations at The Standard. “Our culture of caring is a perfect match for the important work Ronald McDonald House does in support of families experiencing medical crises.”

“Our hope and goal is to replicate this partnership with Portland East Ronald McDonald House with Ronald McDonald Houses across the country. Building Comfort Corners in dozens of locations for countless families to enjoy and experience.”

For more information about Slumberkins, visit www.slumberkins.com . To learn more about Portland East Ronald McDonald House visit www.rmhcoregon.org .

About Slumberkins

Slumberkins is the leading early emotional wellness brand promoting healthy emotional development through stories and characters in the form of consumer products, books, content, music, school-based curriculum and more. Slumberkins uses original storytelling through its 50+ books in print and popular cuddly creatures to help children connect with a wide range of emotions and empower them to grow into caring, confident and resilient people.

Slumberkins was founded in 2015 by Kelly Oriard and Callie Christensen, both moms with backgrounds in child development and family therapy. Fueled by an appearance on Shark Tank and a growing community of more than 1 million, Slumberkins is continuing to expand its wildly successful consumer products and publishing business across multiple touch points including a new affirmation app and mixed media puppet / 2D animation TV program produced by The Jim Henson Company, based on its plush toys, now streaming worldwide on AppleTV+. Slumberkins has sold more than 1 million books to date while also actively selling curriculum into schools nationwide. To learn more visit Slumberkins.com and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Oregon and Southwest Washington provides a “home away from home” for families with seriously ill children, and supports initiatives to improve pediatric health. For nearly 40 years, it has offered comfort and support to more than 50,000 families, relying on the generosity of donors, community partners, and hundreds of volunteers to achieve its mission. In 2022, across its four Oregon Ronald McDonald Houses, the organization provided 21,711 free night stays to children and families facing a pediatric medical crisis. For more information: rmhcoregon.org

