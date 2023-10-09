Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size to Reach USD 3,996.78 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vanouver, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market size reached USD 876.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a significantly rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing investments in research for development of carbon nanotubes for various applications is a key factor expected to drive global carbon nanotube market revenue growth during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient, and low carbon emission vehicles is expected to drive revenue growth of the global carbon nanotube market during the forecast period. A large amount of copper wire is used in Electric Vehicles (EVs), which increases their weight. CNTs are, therefore, emerging as an alternative to copper wire, owing to their low weight and ability to reduce fuel consumption in vehicles, which has encouraged automotive manufacturers to increase the use of CNTs in automobiles. In addition, rapid technological advancements and increasing use of CNTs in aircraft to improve performance are expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. The aerospace industry is continuously reducing weight and fuel consumption of aircraft to lower operational costs, which is possible with the application of CNT wires.

Growing concerns regarding the environmental impact of CNTs have prompted governments and regulatory bodies of various countries to implement strict regulatory guidelines, which is expected to hamper market revenue during the forecast period. Nanoscale pollutants that are found in CNTs are non-biodegradable, which makes it difficult to remove them once the environment is contaminated. Nanoparticles, when mixed with air and soil, are often washed off into rivers and lakes, which can cause health-related issues in animals and humans. Nanoparticles can severely damage the kidneys in humans and can also raise blood sugar levels. Such health and safety issues associated with CNTs may limit their adoption and thus, restrict revenue growth of the global market.

The global carbon nanotube market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period, and revenue is expected to increase from USD 876.8 Million in 2021 to USD 3,996.78 Million in 2032. Increasing application of CNTs in the defense & aerospace industry and rising demand for lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles are factors expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on both industrial and financial sectors, as imposition and extension of lockdowns by several countries have resulted in a decline in economic activities, which has impacted global economic growth. The COVID-19 pandemic also hampered revenue growth of the CNT market, as the electronics industry witnessed negative growth due to reduced demand for electronic goods.

China was one of the worst affected countries by COVID-19, and since the country is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of CNTs in the world, this restricted revenue growth of the global market. Moreover, manufacturing plants are either shut down or opened at reduced capacity, due to restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic, which caused supply chain disruptions across the globe.

However, post lockdown, economic activity has revived slowly, which has resulted in rise in demand in automotive and electronics sectors. Moreover, governments of various countries across the globe have announced economic packages and reforms to help businesses, which has resulted in increase in demand for products across various end-use industries. These factors are expected to boost market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for CNTs for manufacturing lightweight coax cables for aircraft, spacecraft, and missiles is expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Aircraft and spacecraft use large amounts of coaxial cables made from copper, which can weigh them down. Cables made with CNT, on the other hand, can help to reduce weight and improve the performance of aircraft, which in turn, can save operational cost of space vehicles. In addition, CNT helps to transfer heat away from electronics, which can solve the problem of overheating faced in aerospace engineering.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 876.8 Million CAGR (2023–20302 14.9% Size forecast to 2032 USD 3,996.78 Million Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Product type, technology, application, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Arkema, Carbon Solutions, Inc., Showa Denko KK, Nanocyl SA, Nanoshell LLC, Hyperion Catalysis International, Klean Industries Inc., Continental Carbon, CHASM Advanced Materials, and Nano-C, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global carbon nanotube market is consolidated, with large, medium-sized players accounting for majority revenue share. Established companies are engaged in various research & development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient products in the global carbon nanotube market. Some major companies included in the global market report are:

Arkema

Carbon Solutions, Inc.

Showa Denko KK

Nanocyl SA

Nanoshell LLC

Hyperion Catalysis International

Klean Industries Inc.

Continental Carbon

CHASM Advanced Materials

Nano-C, Inc.

Strategic Developments

In April 2020, Cabot Corporation acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN), which is a leading carbon nanotube producer in China, for approximately USD 115 million. Cabot, with this acquisition, will strengthen its position in advanced batteries market, particularly in Asia-Pacific, which is the fastest and largest growing electric vehicle market in the world. In addition, Cabot has become the only carbon additive supplier of CNT, carbon black, dispersion capabilities, and carbon nanostructure.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs) segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. SWCNTs are allotropes of carbon, and they have a high length-to-diameter ratio and surface area. CNTs are known to be efficient thermal conductors, and they can be used to make light-absorbing materials, which is expected to increase their demand over the forecast period.

Medical & pharmacy segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the capability of CNTs to absorb a variety of diagnostic agents, such as antibodies, vaccines, drugs, and others.

Market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing use of carbon nanotubes in industrial, electronics, and automotive sectors. In addition, low production and labor costs, and availability of raw materials in countries, such as China, India, and South Korea, are contributing to revenue growth of the market in this region.

In March 2021, Cabot Corporation, which is a global chemicals and performance materials company based in Boston, Massachusetts, announced the launch of ENERMAX 6 under its carbon nanotube series. It is the most conductive multi-walled CNT product in the company's portfolio, due to its properties such as high aspect ratio. It is made to enhance battery performance at lower loadings, thereby enabling a higher energy density of batteries.

Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon nanotube market on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs) Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Arc Discharge Laser Ablation of Graphite Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Catalytic CVD High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide CoMoCAT Floating Catalyst Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Electronics & Semiconductor Aerospace and Defense Energy Storage Structural Composites Chemical Materials Medical & Pharmacy Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



