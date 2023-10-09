Road Construction & Maintenance Market Size, Share, Competitive Insights, Precise Outlook, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance Market size was valued at US$ 175 billion in 2022 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The government investment in infrastructure, and transport development projects under the National Infrastructure Plan, and T- MEC corridors development for the northern, southern, and central regions of the country is expected to have a positive impact on the country’s construction industry in 2022.

The country’s mining industry is expected to grow significantly due to the surge in investment in gold, copper, and silver mining production projects in 2022. An investment of USD 2.8 billion is expected for extraction projects of gold, silver, and copper.

Mexican government will focus on harnessing renewable energy resources like solar, hydro, and wind in 2023 and beyond. The government aims to increase clean energy production by 35% by 2024, which prompts investment in renewable energy projects in the country. The demand for excavators and cranes is expected to grow due to a surge in construction, mining, and renewable energy projects in 2023.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including solutions, deployment, end use, and geography/regions (including North Mexico, Central Mexico, and Southern Mexico) . The report also offers Mexico and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers Mexico and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the Highways segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising travel and tourism need in the country.

On the basis of application, new construction is slowly gaining traction as the government focuses on building infrastructure in the country.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 175 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 296.6 billion Growth Rate 6.8% Key Market Drivers Growing Real Estate Sector

Increasing adoption of technology in real estate

Rising demand for online property service Companies Profiled Empresas ICA

S.A.B. de C.V.

Elementia

Grupo Carso

Cemex

Impulsora del Desarrollo y el Empleo en América Latina (IDEAL)

Consorcio Constructor de Obras del Sureste

Grupo Tribasa

Promotora y Desarrolladora Mexicana

Omega Construcciones Industriales

Constructora y Pavimentadora Vise

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance market include,

In October 2023, Grupo México, a Mexican construction company, acquired ICA, another Mexican construction company, for US$ 3.8 billion. This deal was the largest merger in the Mexican construction industry in history.

In September 2023, Aleatica, a Mexican infrastructure company, acquired Pinfra, another Mexican infrastructure company, for US$ 3.5 billion. This deal created the largest infrastructure company in Mexico.

In September 2023, Grupo México partnered with Blackstone, a global investment firm, to invest US$ 1 billion in the development of new toll roads in Mexico.

In August 2023, Aleatica partnered with Abertis, a Spanish infrastructure company, to develop a new airport in Mexico. The project is worth US$ 5 billion and is expected to be completed in 2028.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance market growth include Empresas ICA, Elementia, Grupo Carso, Cemex, Impulsora del Desarrollo y el Empleo en América Latina (IDEAL), Consorcio Constructor de Obras del Sureste, Grupo Tribasa, Promotora y Desarrolladora Mexicana, (Prodemex), Omega Construcciones Industriales, and Constructora y Pavimentadora Vise, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance market based on type, application, region

Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Highways Street Bridges Others

Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application New Construction Reconstruction Repair

Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Northern Mexico Central Mexico Southern Mexico



Key Questions Answered in the Road Construction & Maintenance Report:

What will be the market value of the Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance market?

What are the market drivers of the Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance market?

What are the key trends in the Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance market?

Which is the leading region in the Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance market?

What are the major companies operating in the Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Mexico Road Construction & Maintenance market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

