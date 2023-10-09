Pharmacovigilance Market Projected to Attain USD 22.3 Billion by 2032, Exhibiting a 11.2% CAGR from 2023 - 2032

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pharmacovigilance Market stands as a beacon in medical advancements, dedicated to the verification of medicinal product safety and performance.



The Pharmacovigilance Market carves its niche within the pharma realm, emphasizing the gathering, identification, assessment, and mitigation of unwanted outcomes associated with medicines. The market's trajectory is ascending, fueled by escalating pharmaceutical and biotech R&D undertakings, heightened cognizance about drug safety, and the uptick in adverse drug event occurrences. With persistent strides in safety protocols for medicines and the birth of novel pharmacovigilance strategies, the market is poised for luminous prospects.

Pharmacovigilance Market Synopsis and Vital Data Points:

The worldwide Pharmacovigilance Market is on course to hit a valuation of USD 22.3 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023-2032.

In 2022, North America held the reins of the pharmacovigilance domain, with a market worth nearing USD 2.4 billion.

The Asia-Pacific sector is set for a robust growth trajectory, forecasting a CAGR surpassing 12% from 2023-2032.

Market stalwarts encompass ArisGlobal, BioClinica Inc., Capgemini, Cognizant, ICON plc., IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Parexel International Corp., TAKE Solutions Ltd., United BioSource LLC, Wipro Ltd., and ClinQuest Group B.V. (Linical Americas).

Pharmacovigilance Market Coverage:

Market Pharmacovigilance Market Pharmacovigilance Market Size 2022 USD 7.9 Billion Pharmacovigilance Market Forecast 2032 USD 22.3 Billion Pharmacovigilance Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 11.2% Analysis Period 2020- 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Clinical Trial Phase, By Service, By Type, By Therapeutic Area, And By Geography Pharmacovigilance Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ArisGlobal, BioClinica Inc., Capgemini, Cognizant, ICON plc., IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Parexel International Corp., TAKE Solutions Ltd., United BioSource LLC, Wipro Ltd., and ClinQuest Group B.V. (Linical Americas). Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Detailed Exploration of the Pharmacovigilance Market:

Pharmacovigilance remains instrumental in scrutinizing drug side effects and understanding their ramifications. It encompasses a medicine's entire lifecycle, from inception to post-launch surveillance. The surge in adverse drug events coupled with rigorous safety norms augurs well for market expansion.

Recent Developments in the Pharmacovigilance Market and Noteworthy Innovations:

Delegation of Pharmacovigilance Tasks: In recent times, the task of overseeing drug safety, commonly known as pharmacovigilance, has been increasingly entrusted to Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) entities. This strategic move has considerably refined the drug monitoring processes. By leveraging the expertise and operational capabilities of these specialized entities, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed improved operational efficiency and achieved superior strategic outcomes.

Real-World Data Fusion: The integration of real-world patient insights and electronic health records is a trend that's rapidly gaining momentum in the pharmacovigilance landscape. This approach offers a more comprehensive view of drug safety by analyzing its effects in real-life scenarios, as opposed to controlled clinical settings alone.

Blockchain's Emergence: The pharmaceutical industry is keenly exploring the potential benefits of blockchain technology, especially in the realm of pharmacovigilance. Blockchain promises to bolster the integrity of data, ensuring that the information remains authentic and untouched. This could revolutionize the way data is handled, fostering a more transparent and trustworthy paradigm.

Key Driving Forces behind the Expansion of the Pharmacovigilance Market:

Amplified R&D Endeavors: As the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors experience a surge in research and development activities, there's a pressing need for robust pharmacovigilance systems. Ensuring the safety of newly developed drugs is paramount, and a strong infrastructure is indispensable for this purpose.

Climbing ADR Events: The increasing instances of adverse drug reactions (ADRs) underscore the importance of meticulous monitoring and thorough documentation. Every ADR event brings with it both health implications for patients and potential legal and reputational risks for pharmaceutical companies.

Elevated Public Awareness: Today's well-informed public is more discerning about the safety of the drugs they consume. This heightened awareness and expectation from the public act as a significant driving force, propelling the growth of the pharmacovigilance market.

Crucial Role in Post-Launch Oversight: Once a drug hits the market, the role of pharmacovigilance doesn't end. In fact, its significance in post-launch monitoring becomes even more critical. Ensuring that drugs remain safe for consumption after their market debut is a responsibility that the industry takes very seriously.

Obstacles the Pharmacovigilance Market Faces:

Steep Operational Costs: Setting up a comprehensive pharmacovigilance system and ensuring its smooth operation can be a substantial financial burden for many organizations. The costs associated with technology, manpower, and compliance can be daunting.

Navigating Regulatory Mazes: The regulatory landscape for pharmacovigilance is not only intricate but also subject to frequent changes. Keeping abreast of these ever-evolving regulations and ensuring compliance can pose significant challenges.

Guarding Data Privacy: In the age of data breaches and cyber threats, maintaining the privacy and security of patient-specific information is of utmost importance. Any lapse in this area can have severe repercussions, both legally and reputationally.

Talent Crunch: Despite the growing importance of pharmacovigilance, the industry faces a shortage of skilled professionals in this domain. Attracting and retaining experts who are adept at navigating the complexities of drug safety monitoring is a challenge many organizations grapple with.

Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation Deep Dive:

By Clinical Trial Phase:

Pre-clinical

Phase II

Phase I

Phase IV

Phase III



By Service:

Contract Outsourcing

In-house

By Type:

Intensified ADR Reporting

Spontaneous Reporting

EHR Mining

Cohort Event Monitoring

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting



By Therapeutic Area:

Neurology

Oncology

Respiratory Systems

Cardiology

Other



By End-Use:

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Geographical Panorama of the Pharmacovigilance Market:

While North America, backed by its key stakeholders and stringent regulatory backdrop, is a major hub for pharmacovigilance, the Asia-Pacific zone, buoyed by its burgeoning pharma sector and rising patient awareness, is slated for impressive growth spurts in the foreseeable future.

Pharmacovigilance Market Leading Contenders:

ArisGlobal, BioClinica Inc., Capgemini, Cognizant, ICON plc., IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Parexel International Corp., TAKE Solutions Ltd., United BioSource LLC, Wipro Ltd., and ClinQuest Group B.V. (Linical Americas).

