Univest Financial Corporation to Hold Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

SOUDERTON, Pa., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Pre-registration

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link.

Conference Call registration link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=05f2e363&confId=56351

Audio

Dial in number: 1-833-470-1428

Access Code: 988711

Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.

Replay

Dial in number: 1-866-813-9403

Replay Code: 428932

Available until: November 23, 2023