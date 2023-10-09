The Rising Penetration Of Consumer Electronics Is Expected To Drive The Haptic Technology Market Through 2023-2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Haptic Technology Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Haptic Technology Global Market Report 2023, the global haptic technology market is poised for a remarkable journey ahead, with projections indicating a robust expansion from $8.61 billion in 2022 to $9.68 billion in 2023, fueled by a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. Beyond 2023, the momentum is set to continue, as haptic technology market size is expected to surge to a substantial $14.85 billion by 2027, with a sustained CAGR of 11.3%.



Consumer Electronics: Catalyst of Haptic Technology's Ascent

A pivotal factor driving this growth is the increasing penetration of consumer electronics. Consumer electronics encompass a wide array of electronic devices and gadgets designed for personal use. Haptic technology, through the addition of tactile feedback, is revolutionizing the user experience in these devices, making interactions more intuitive, immersive, and engaging. For instance, in June 2023, Invest India reported that domestic electronics production in India reached $87 billion in FY22, with projections soaring to $300 billion by FY26. Meanwhile, Uswitch Limited revealed that the UK experienced a 3.8% increase in mobile connections in 2022, totaling 71.8 million, with an anticipated 95% smartphone ownership among the expected 68.3 million population by 2025. The rising tide of consumer electronics is set to propel the future of the haptic technology market.

Learn More In-Depth On The Haptic Technology Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/haptic-technology-global-market-report

Innovation at the Forefront

The haptic technology landscape is marked by an enduring trend—technological advancements. Leading haptic technology companies are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology to meet evolving demands and maintain their market positions. A striking example is TITAN Haptics Inc, a Canada-based electronics manufacturer, which unveiled haptic motor technology for smartphones in August 2021. By incorporating Linear Magnetic Ram (LMR) technology, TITAN Haptics introduced miniature motors that provide 20x dynamic range and 2x reliability at competitive prices, catering to a range of devices, including smartphones, wearables, and handheld game consoles.

Regional Dominance and Global Reach

North America emerged as a front-runner in the haptic technology market in 2022, reflecting its status as a global hub for innovation and technology adoption. Nevertheless, the market's influence extends far and wide, encompassing regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, each contributing to the haptic technology market's vibrancy.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Haptic Technology Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12265&type=smp

Market Segmentation

The global haptic technology market is categorized into five key segments:

Component: Comprising Solutions and Software. Device Type: Encompassing Active Haptics and Passive Haptics. Feedback Type: Including Tactile and Force feedback. Touch Screen Technology Type: Spanning Capacitive, Resistive, and other technologies. Application: Embracing Consumer Electronics, Gaming, Healthcare, Robotics, Education, Research, and various other applications.





Haptic Technology Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the haptic technology market size, haptic technology market segments, haptic technology market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Touch Screen Controllers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/touch-screen-controllers-global-market-report

Robotic Surgery Devices Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-surgery-devices-global-market-report

Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-electronics-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.