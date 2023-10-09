Smart Biopsy Devices Market Overview 2023-2027: Forecast Market Size, Key Trends And Major Segments As Per The Business Research Company's Smart Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Smart Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2023, the global smart biopsy devices market is on a trajectory of significant growth, with projections indicating a rise from $2.54 billion in 2022 to $2.73 billion in 2023, marking a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Further, the smart biopsy devices market is anticipated to reach $3.53 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6%.



Rising Cancer Cases Fuel Smart Biopsy Device Demand

One of the primary drivers behind this growth is the escalating number of cancer cases. Cancer, a diverse group of diseases, can manifest in various organs and tissues, often requiring precise and focused tissue samples for diagnosis and treatment. This necessity has spurred the development and advancement of smart biopsy devices, equipped with enhanced molecular, imaging, and precision capabilities. For instance, in 2021, Australia recorded 1.58 million new cancer cases, a noticeable increase from the 1.54 million cases in 2020, emphasizing the growing need for advanced biopsy tools in the battle against cancer.

Innovation Takes Center Stage

Key players in the smart biopsy devices market, including Cardinal Health Inc, General Electric Company, and Medtronic Plc, are strategically focusing on product innovation to solidify their positions. In April 2021, IZI Medical Products LLC launched the Quick-Core Auto Biopsy System, a fully automated biopsy equipment for soft tissue biopsy. Innovation like this underscores the dynamic nature of the market and its commitment to providing better tools for medical professionals.

Regional Insights

In 2022, North America led the global smart biopsy devices market, asserting its dominance. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the smart biopsy devices market during the forecast period, underlining the increasing significance of this region in the global healthcare landscape.

Market Segmentation

The global smart biopsy devices market is segmented into four key categories:

Product: Including Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Procedure Trays, Localization Wires, and Other Products. Guidance Technique: Comprising Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy, Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging-Guided Biopsy, and Other Guidance Techniques. Application: Encompassing Breast Cancer, Skin Cancer, Liver Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Other Applications. End-User: Catering to Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers.

As we journey through 2023, the global smart biopsy devices market remains dynamic and filled with potential, fueled by technological advancements and a growing focus on healthcare innovation.

Smart Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the smart biopsy devices market size, smart biopsy devices market segments, smart biopsy devices market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

