Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming October 31, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ("Silicon Motion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SIMO) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") between June 6, 2023 and July 26, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you suffered a loss on your Silicon Motion investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Silicon-Motion-Technology-Corporation/.

On July 26, 2023, MaxLinear announced that it was terminating a merger agreement with Silicon Motion less than a day after Chinese regulatory authorities had approved the combination.

On this news, Silicon Motion’s stock price fell $12.84, or 19.6%, to close at $52.51 per ADS on July 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there had been a material downturn in the semiconductor industry and rising interest rates; (2) MaxLinear had determined to unilaterally terminate the Merger in the event the Merger was approved by Chinese regulatory authorities; (3) MaxLinear intended to argue that certain conditions in Article 6 of the Merger Agreement had not been satisfied as required by May 5, 2023 (i.e., before the Class Period) as a basis to terminate the Merger; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants had materially misrepresented the viability of the Merger, the purported benefits of the Merger, and the likelihood that the Merger would be consummated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Silicon Motion ADSs during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than October 31, 2023 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

