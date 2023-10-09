Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

Paris, October 9, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM OCTOBER 2 TO 6, 2023         

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 2 to 6, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6202/10/2023FR001045120336 050 21,1936XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6202/10/2023FR001045120332 000 21,2187CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6203/10/2023FR001045120353 403 20,8680XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6203/10/2023FR001045120318 097 20,8153CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6204/10/2023FR001045120378 000 20,4341XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/10/2023FR001045120314 574 20,6005XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/10/2023FR00104512035 926 20,5668CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/10/2023FR001045120324 121 20,6802XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/10/2023FR001045120311 501 20,6426CEUX

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 2 oct au 6 oct, 2023