Paris, October 9, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM OCTOBER 2 TO 6, 2023

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 2 to 6, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/10/2023 FR0010451203 36 050 21,1936 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/10/2023 FR0010451203 32 000 21,2187 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/10/2023 FR0010451203 53 403 20,8680 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/10/2023 FR0010451203 18 097 20,8153 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/10/2023 FR0010451203 78 000 20,4341 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/10/2023 FR0010451203 14 574 20,6005 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/10/2023 FR0010451203 5 926 20,5668 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/10/2023 FR0010451203 24 121 20,6802 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/10/2023 FR0010451203 11 501 20,6426 CEUX

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment