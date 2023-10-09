Community Management Corporation Joins Maryland Community Partners To Sponsor National Night Out Events

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Maryland branch of Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. areas, recently partnered with community partners to host a series of community-wide safety events in conjunction with the 2023 National Night Out (NNO). CMC worked with more than 30 association boards to organize the events, which are held to promote neighborhood solidarity, resident safety, and police-community partnerships. Two branch communities, in particular, experienced substantial turnout.

At Stonewell Homeowners Association in Waldorf, Maryland approximately 85 residents and guests turned out for their 2023 NNO community event. Maryland State Senator Kevin Harris and Charles County Commissioner Amanda Stewart served as guests of honor. They and other attendees were treated to hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and treats such as cotton candy, ice cream, and popcorn. The community’s lawn maintenance vendor provided a bounce house for the kids while a DJ played music throughout the evening. First responders from the Charles County Sheriff Department and Fire Department attended to answer questions and provide tips on community safety.

More than 40 residents and visitors at Windsor Manor Homeowners Association in Bryans Road, Maryland joined McGruff the Crime Dog and first responders from the Charles County Sheriff Department and Bryans Road Fire Department for their 2023 NNO community event. They enjoyed tacos, West Indian cuisine, ice cream, and gourmet cookies from food trucks. The HOA’s vice president also served up cotton candy and popcorn, while one of the community’s homeowners served as DJ. Children played in a bounce house provided courtesy of the HOA’s landscaping vendor and received gift bags containing prizes and gift cards from Associa and local eateries.

“National Night Out is always a special event for our team members and community partners,” said Associa Community Management Corporation Maryland Division Director Heather McGeeney, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “It lets us interact face-to-face with homeowners in the communities we serve and learn how we can better improve their lifestyle experience. At the same time, homeowners build and strengthen relationships with local first responders which might not otherwise exist.”

As the community management industry’s sole national sponsor of NNO, Associa works closely with its respective community partners through Associa Supports Kids (ASK), a community outreach program, to educate parents and children on the importance of neighborhood safety. Tens of thousands of ASK giveaway items are provided annually to NNO event attendees who attend both Associa-managed and non-Associa managed community safety events.

NNO traditionally takes place on the first Tuesday in August throughout all 50 U.S. states, territories, and on military bases worldwide. Texas and other selected regions celebrate the first Tuesday in October for heat-related reasons. Associa sponsored a total of 104 events in August and looks forward to working with many more communities on Tuesday, October 3, as part of Texas’ NNO. The goal of all the programs is to promote neighborhood camaraderie and inclusiveness and to help make communities safer, more caring places to live.

