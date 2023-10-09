Kineta to Present Preclinical Data on VISTA Blocking KVA12123 at Immuno US 2023

SEATTLE, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kineta, Inc. (Nasdaq: KA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology that address cancer immune resistance, announced today that it will present at the Oxford Global Immuno US 2023, to be held on October 12-13, 2023 in San Diego, CA. Thierry Guillaudeux, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Kineta, will present a preclinical overview of KVA12123, the company’s novel VISTA blocking immunotherapy, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.



Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: Anti-VISTA Monoclonal Antibody Program

Session: Discovery & Development: Cell Therapies & Antibody Approaches

Session location: Conference Room 3

Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, Ph.D.

Date / Time: Thursday, October 12 at 9:50-10:15 A.M. Pacific Time

About Kineta

Kineta (Nasdaq: KA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next-generation immunotherapies that transform patients’ lives. Kineta has leveraged its expertise in innate immunity and is focused on discovering and developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a novel VISTA blocking immunotherapy currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, and a preclinical monoclonal antibody targeting CD27. For more information on Kineta, please visit www.kinetabio.com, and follow Kineta on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

VISTA (V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation) is a negative immune checkpoint that suppresses T cell function in a variety of solid tumors. High VISTA expression in tumor correlates with poor survival in cancer patients and has been associated with a lack of response to other immune checkpoint inhibitors. Blocking VISTA induces an efficient polyfunctional immune response to address immunosuppression and drives anti-tumor responses.

