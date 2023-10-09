Clayton Thomas Of The ROOT Brands Redefines Success and Self-Care

Franklin, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin, Tennessee -

Clayton Thomas, the co-founder of ROOT Wellness and founder of The ROOT Brand, alongside his wife, Dr. Christina Rahm, is leading a wellness revolution with his innovative approach to health, detoxification, and self-care. With over 25 years of experience in the health and wellness industry, Clayton's journey is an inspiring tale of dedication, innovation, and a commitment to improving the quality of life for individuals worldwide.

Clayton Thomas's remarkable journey began in the rural setting of southwest Washington, where he grew up in an animal veterinary practice. This unique background provided him with insights into integrative therapies and research science, which initially started in animal health. With a humanities degree focusing on communications, business, and kinesiology, Clayton's diverse studies laid the foundation for a career that would encompass research and formula development in the health and wellness sector.

Over the last 25 years, Clayton has honed his expertise, with a particular focus on detoxification and supplementation formulas, and he has been involved in various business ventures related to environmental and human health. His unwavering dedication to animal health has remained a constant throughout his career.

As an entrepreneur in the healthcare industry, Clayton has played a pivotal role in developing business models that utilize analytical testing in the creation of health supplements. This approach aims to enhance the quality of care by identifying risks associated with three prevalent diseases: diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity. His contributions extend to identifying additional risk factors, making him a trailblazer in preventative healthcare.

Clayton Thomas's extensive experience has encompassed various facets of wellness, including sales, distribution, formulation creation, consulting, and manufacturing. His impressive track record speaks to his passion for improving the well-being of individuals by providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to lead healthier lives.

Today, Clayton Thomas stands at the forefront of a groundbreaking movement in wellness and self-care. He is the co-founder of ROOT Wellness, a dynamic social sharing community dedicated to the foundations of wellness. This platform empowers individuals to take control of their health and well-being by sharing valuable information, experiences, and insights.

Furthermore, Clayton is the host of "The Green Edition," a health and wellness show that educates and inspires viewers on various aspects of well-being, from nutrition and fitness to mindfulness and mental health. His dedication to spreading knowledge and promoting holistic health is evident in every episode, as he brings together experts and thought leaders to share their expertise.

In addition to his role in ROOT Wellness and "The Green Edition," Clayton is the visionary founder of The ROOT Brand. This innovative brand produces products that are non-GMO, organic, vegan, gluten-free, and safe. These products are designed to help people detoxify their bodies, strengthen their gut health, and sharpen their mental focus. The ROOT Brand's commitment to quality and purity is a testament to Clayton's dedication to providing individuals with the tools they need to thrive.

Clayton Thomas's mission is clear: to make the world a better place through scientific and business approaches to wellness. His 25 years of experience, coupled with his innovative thinking and relentless dedication, have positioned him as a leading figure in the health and wellness industry. His work in promoting preventative healthcare, holistic wellness, and self-care has the potential to transform countless lives for the better.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXlkyDO_0C8

As Clayton continues to redefine success in the health and wellness industry, his vision and passion serve as an inspiration to us all. His journey is a testament to the power of commitment, innovation, and a deep-seated desire to make a positive impact on the world.

