SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Applied Digital Corporation(APLD) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Applied Digital Corporation ("Applied Digital" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APLD) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Applied Digital investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 13, 2022 and July 26, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/applied-digital-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=50829&wire=3

APLD investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Applied Digital had overstated the profitability of its datacenter hosting business and its ability to successfully transition into a low-cost AI Cloud services provider; (ii) Applied Digital’s Board of Directors was not independent within the meaning of NASDAQ listing rules; (iii) accordingly, Applied Digital had overstated the efficacy of its business model and failed to maintain proper corporate governance standards; (iv) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Applied Digital during the relevant time frame, you have until October 11, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

