Hagens Berman Encourages UiPath Inc. (PATH) Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Class Period: Apr. 21, 2021 – Mar. 30, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 6, 2023

UiPath Inc. (PATH) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The complaint alleges that UiPath made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that it: (1) had enacted a widespread discounting program before its April 21, 2021 IPO, temporarily boosting its revenue and annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) metrics, cannibalizing future sales, eroding margins, and increasing the risk of client churn; (2) overstated its actual total addressable market (“TAM”) because many companies included in UiPath’s market survey did not need the type of high-cost, high-functionality automation products offered by UiPath; (3) was losing customers to Microsoft, ServiceNow, SAP, Salesforce, IBM and other established software vendors that were building automation into their own platforms; and (4) was suffering from a loss of channel sales due to strained relationships with its partners as a result of increased competition between UiPath and its partners.

The truth emerged over a series of disclosures beginning on Sept. 7, 2021, when UiPath revealed an unexpected slowdown in revenues and ARR metrics and its discounting of products before the IPO. Then, on Dec. 8, 2021, UiPath revealed its growth further stalled and disclosed its third consecutive ARR decline. Finally, on Mar. 30, 2022, UiPath revealed deeply disappointing ARR and revenue guidance that indicated declining growth trends were expected to continue.

In response to each of these events, the price of UiPath shares significantly declined.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and are investigating whether UiPath may have misled investors about known trends that would adversely affect the company’s growth prospects,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

