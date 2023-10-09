[Latest] Global Oats Market Size Envisioned at USD 8.86 billion by 2030, Increasing a CAGR of 4.75% | Changing Consumer’s Dietary Preferences

Newark, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5.84 billion in 2021 global oats market will reach USD 8.86 billion by 2030. The expanding demand for ready-to-eat foods will drive the market for oats. Industry growth will be supported by rising public awareness of the nutritional benefits of oats. The sector will also prosper if new varieties of oats with flavours and sizes suited to local or global preferences are introduced. Convenience stores and growing retail chains will contribute to the market's expansion. Lockdowns brought on by the epidemic encouraged people to experiment with new components, including dry fruits, raisins, seasonal fruits, chia seeds, yoghurt, and other flavourings, which led to the proliferation of handmade oat recipes. For instance, the popularity of creating oatmeal, yoghurt granola bowls, and overnight oats increased on social media sites like Instagram. The market has also been growing, given the ongoing improvements in the quality and variety of oats.



Key Insight of the Global Oats Market



North America is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



Oats is a widely accepted American breakfast food. Its enormous demand in the fast-paced American lifestyle can be attributed to its quickness, deliciousness, affordability, nutrition, and accessibility. Market participants in the area provide a wide selection of oats to satisfy every market segment. The market is expanding due to the increasing social media presence of food bloggers, fitness fans, and other influencers who use their original, delicious, and authentic muesli recipes to promote the consumption of oats. The American market's dominance in the oats sector has also been greatly influenced by the extensive marketing campaigns launched by food manufacturers in recent years to position oats as the ideal breakfast item.



In 2021, the whole oats segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.85% and market revenue of 1.91 billion.



The type segment is divided into whole oats, steel cuts, instant oats, and others. In 2021, the whole oats segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 32.85% and market revenue of 1.91 billion.



In 2021, the animal feed segment dominated the market with the largest share of 35.58% and revenue of 2.07 billion.



The application segment is divided into breakfast cereals, bakery & and confectionery, animal feed, and others. In 2021, the animal feed segment dominated the market with the largest share of 35.58% and revenue of 2.07 billion.



Advancement in market



October 2023 - Sher-e-Kashmir A forage oats cultivar was created by the University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir and released nationally for the country's hilly and northwestern regions. The cultivar may be grown in J&K, H.P., Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, combining high green forage output with improved quality. The variety, known as Shalimar Fodder Oats-7, has been produced under the AICRP on Forages at Dryland Agriculture Research Station, Rangreth. The variety was created using an exotic x local technique and a pedigree-based selection methodology.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rise in oat consumption.



Because ready-to-eat foods are fast, quick, economical, and accessible, they have become more popular due to the population's hectic and busy schedules. This is good news for the oats industry. Aside from fibre, oats contain proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and other necessary components. They are satiating and nourishing, lower the risk of sickness, enhance bodily health, speed up metabolism, and provide daily energy. The market will develop favourably as people become more aware of the advantages of oats.



Restraints: Players in the market have trouble obtaining raw materials.



Growth in the oats market would be constrained by trade restrictions, supply chain bottlenecks, wars, and other uncertainties that make it challenging for market participants to purchase raw materials. For instance, Russia and Ukraine are the main producers of corn, wheat, oats, barley, and other crops. The market participants, however, have found it challenging to obtain surplus produce from these nations due to the Russia-Ukraine war.



Opportunities: Western influence is expanding in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.



The demand for oats will increase due to the increasing impact of Western eating culture across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The number of people working has increased, leading to a rise in busy lives that call for quick and wholesome meals like oats in the morning to provide energy throughout the day. In addition to encouraging the consumption of nutritious oats and oatmeals with a variety of recipes to select from, the expanding gym culture made popular by social media celebrities has also raised the demand for oats in the Eastern world. Additionally, market participants are taking advantage of these areas by providing oats specially formulated for the local market according to their preferences.



Challenges: Concerns regarding the market players' use of false messages and deceptive marketing strategies are growing.



Due to growing health awareness, Consumers are encouraged to look up the ingredients, calorie counts, and nutritional information on their food and beverages. Industry participants use marketing tricks more frequently, claiming their products are sugar-free, gluten-free, and high in fibre while concealing the additional ultra-processing, preservatives, and artificial sweeteners. Given the population's conscious shopping habits, there is a growing awareness of such false information, posing a challenge to the market's expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the global oats market are:



• Nestlé S.A.

• Quaker Oats Company

• General Mills, Inc.

• Pioneer Foods Ltd.

• Post Holdings, Inc.

• Nature's Path Foods

• Richardson International Limited

• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

• Morning Foods Limited

• Blue Lake Milling Pty Ltd. (CHB Group)

• Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc.

• The Kellogg Company

• Marico Limited

• B&G Foods, Inc.

• Avena Foods Limited

• Grain Millers, Inc.

• Bagrry's India Ltd

• NOW Health Group, Inc.

• Helsinki Mills Ltd.

• Unigrain Pty Ltd



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



• Whole Oats

• Steel Cuts

• Instant Oats

• Others



By Application



• Breakfast Cereals

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Animal Feed

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



