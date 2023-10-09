Bitline Chooses G2E to Announce Their Digital Asset Blockchain Payment Platform to the Casino Payments Industry

Miami, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitline by Ibanera , a pioneering name in the Blockchain payments sector, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its turnkey digital assets payment platform at Global Gaming Expo 2023 (G2E®). Bitline is a digital asset payment rail including stablecoin assets. Powered by a landmark exclusive integration with Everi a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, player loyalty solutions, and bingo, Bitline is set to redefine the landscape of the casino payments space by facilitating unlimited real-time access to casino floor liquidity globally 24/7/365 via cutting-edge compliance and blockchain payment technologies.



Bitline's revolutionary and patented digital asset liquidity product will operate in compliance with applicable regulatory standards and will be made available to participating casinos worldwide. Bitline allows casino patrons to use Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the Stablecoins USDT and USDC to acquire up to $1,000,000 or more in casino chips subject to operator and jurisdictional limits, and with transactions expedited in under 15 minutes.

The integration of Bitline's digital asset liquidity solution into land-based casino operators, through Everi’s CashClub® suite, signifies a groundbreaking shift in casino industry payment options. Casino operators will now have the opportunity to embrace blockchain payments in a move that promises enhanced efficiency, security, and a broader range of financial options for their patrons.

Bitline's product brings a host of advantages to casinos and their patrons. It enhances financial accessibility for customers to use digital assets for casino chip transactions within the casino environment. Bitline's solution is also designed to mitigate digital asset volatility risks, offering stability and predictability to blockchain financial operations.

Richard Jones of Bitline said: "We are excited and honored to be integrated into such an amazing casino payment platform. We know that our product is adding the best in blockchain payments and compliance technologies to the casino payments space.

Victor Newsom, SVP Product Management, Payments Solutions at Everi, said: Bitline’s integration with the widely adopted Everi CashClub financial access services suite allows casino operators to offer additional payment accessibility globally to their patrons and represents our ongoing commitment to regulatory compliant innovation.

To learn more about Bitline and the coming new era of Blockchain payment access for the casino industry, see Bitline at the Everi booth (#1150) at G2E 2023.

About Bitline:

Bitline is the only industry provider for casino chip access directly from cryptocurrency and digital asset holdings in the physical casino environment. They facilitate cryptocurrency owners direct access to liquidity in just minutes using their digital assets without creating taxable events. Bitline’s cryptocurrency platform can be used in Casinos around the world.

About Everi: