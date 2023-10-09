Superior Group of Companies Announces Soo-Jin Behrstock as New Chief Information Officer

A NASDAQ Listed Company: SGC

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. , Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), is pleased to announce the appointment of Soo-Jin Behrstock as the Company’s Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective October 9, 2023.

Behrstock, with more than 25 years of broad technology and information systems experience in both business-to-business and e-commerce industries, has an impressive record of strategic thought leadership and transformational implementations. Most recently, Behrstock was the Chief Information Officer at King’s Hawaiian, a 70-year old internationally-renowned bakery. Prior to that, Behrstock served as Chief Information Officer at AG Jeans/Koos Manufacturing, a specialty apparel company, from 2014 to 2020 and as CEO/President of AppsPeri and Innowave Technology, technology- and innovation-focused consulting companies, from 2006 to 2013. Behrstock holds a Bachelor of Arts from Portland State University.

Behrstock will report to SGC’s Chief Strategy Officer, Phil Koosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome Behrstock to SGC. Her leadership and deep understanding of technology trends will undoubtedly enhance our position as a technology-driven leader in each of our Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Center segments,” said Koosed. “We believe that Behrstock is the right person to help us harness the power of emerging technologies and drive innovation across all aspects of our organization.”

“We took our time to find the right person for this important role,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. I am confident that Behrstock is that person. I look forward to the transformations she will bring to our business, and the synergies that her working closely with our Chief Strategy Officer will unleash.”

“I am excited to join SGC and be part of a team that is committed to using technology to push the boundaries of what is possible in the multiple spaces in which we compete,” said Behrstock. “I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to drive innovation, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional value to our shareholders, customers, and employees.”

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies™, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments. Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.



