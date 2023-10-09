Mesa Airlines Launches Independent Pilot Time Building Program for Aspiring Pilots

PHOENIX, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) - Mesa Airlines, announced today the launch of its Independent Pilot Development program (IPD), which will offer pilots “pay as you go” opportunity to build required flight time quickly, economically, and efficiently in brand new Pipistrel Alpha 2 aircraft.

Unlike traditional time building programs, IPD offers airline training materials, advanced computerized based training, and pilot mentors, giving pilots a competitive advantage in the commercial aviation job market. IPD is designed to accelerate the time needed to achieve the required hours under the FAA’s mandated “1,500-hour rule”. IPD gives pilots a preferred interview with Mesa, or the ability to choose to work for any airline once they have reached 1,500 hours.

The program is available to any pilot who has obtained their commercial pilot certificate and instrument rating. Pilots are required to purchase a minimum of 50-hour blocks at $60 hour. Rates include fuel and are based on two-pilot flight deck occupancy.

To join the program, the following are required:

FAA Commercial Pilot Certificate

Multi-instrument rating with a minimum of 25 hours

Maintain 25 hours of flying time a month, and pilots may choose to fly up to 8 hours a day, based on availability



Pilots will be flying brand new Alpha Trainer manufactured by Pipistrel Aircraft. The Alpha 2 includes advanced features such as dual flight controls, state of the art Garmin instrument panel, Rotax 912 80 HP engine, quiet spacious cockpit, autopilot, and a ballistic parachute rescue system. For more information on the aircraft check out, www.pipistrel-aircraft.com

Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and CEO of Mesa Airlines, said “We are excited to launch Mesa’s Independent Pilot Development Program and offer aspiring pilots a safe and affordable way to achieve their aviation goals. We believe this is the fastest and most effective method to build required flight time.

“This program is not only a time building program, but also a career development opportunity that prepares pilots for the challenges and rewards of flying for an airline.”

Click here for further program details and start your application.

https://www.mesa-air.com/independent-pilot-development

For more information please contact: mpd@mesa-air.com

About Mesa Air Group, Inc. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 106 cities in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Cuba, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of December 31, 2022, Mesa operates a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 293 daily departures and over 2500 employees. Mesa operates all its flights as either United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered with United Airlines, Inc., and DHL. Mesa is leading alternative aviation with proud partners Archer Aviation electric air taxi, Heart Aerospace the manufacturer of 30 seat all electric aircrafts, Elroy Air the developer of hybrid cargo platform, and Regent electric Seagliders.