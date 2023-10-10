Meat Ingredients Market: Feeding the World's Quest for Culinary Excellence Across the Globe - By PMI

Covina, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meat ingredients are components derived from various meat sources, including beef, pork, poultry, and seafood, that are used in food processing and preparation. These ingredients can be whole cuts, ground meat, or processed forms, and they play a crucial role in enhancing flavor, texture, and nutritional value in a wide range of food products.

The demand for processed and convenience food products is on the rise, leading to increased use of meat ingredients in ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and fast food. As the global population grows and dietary patterns evolve, meat consumption is increasing, driving the demand for Meat Ingredients Market in food processing.

Key Highlights:

In March 2022, CP Kelco, a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, launched a new portfolio of offerings to support product development in the dynamic, fast-growing market of plant-based meat alternatives.For the purpose of creating plant-based burger and sausage substitutes and aiding in the delivery of a meat-like eating experience, the new range of solutions comprises ingredient possibilities that are derived from nature and are cleaner label friendly.

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing Consumer Demand: Growing consumer interest in protein-rich diets, especially in emerging markets, is driving the demand for meat products and meat-based ingredients.

Health and Wellness Trends: As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a rising preference for clean-label, natural, and functional ingredients in meat products. This trend is boosting the demand for high-quality meat ingredients.

Innovation in Product Development: Continuous innovation in meat processing techniques and ingredient formulations is leading to the development of new and improved meat products. This innovation attracts consumers and contributes to market growth.

Globalization and Trade: The globalization of food markets and increased international trade are expanding the reach of meat ingredients, creating opportunities for companies to tap into new markets and expand their customer base.

Market Restraining Factors:

Health and Environmental Concerns: Growing awareness of the environmental impact of meat production and concerns about the health effects of consuming too much meat are leading some consumers to reduce their meat consumption or seek alternative protein sources.

Regulatory Challenges: Stringent regulations and labeling requirements related to meat ingredients can pose challenges for manufacturers in terms of compliance and increased production costs.

Price Volatility: Fluctuations in the prices of meat and meat ingredients, often influenced by factors such as feed costs, disease outbreaks, and supply chain disruptions, can impact profit margins and stability in the market.

Competition from Plant-Based Alternatives: The rise of plant-based meat alternatives and the development of cultured meat products are providing consumers with alternatives to traditional meat, creating competition within the market and potentially limiting growth for meat ingredient suppliers.

The Meat Ingredients Market can be segmentated by Ingredients, Meat Type, Product Type and Region

Segmentation by Ingredients:

Binders

Extenders

Fillers

Coloring Agents

Flavoring Agents

Preservatives

Texturing Agents

Salts

Others

Segmentation by Meat type:

Mutton

Chicken

Beef

Pork and

Meat Types

Segmentation by Product Type:

Fresh Processed Meat

Raw Cooked Meat

Pre Cooked Meat

Other Product Types

Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe, Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Trends in Meat Ingredients Market

Plant-Based Surge: The rising popularity of plant-based diets is boosting demand for plant-derived meat ingredients.

Clean Label Demand: Consumers prefer meat ingredients with natural and clean labels, free from additives.

Consumers prefer meat ingredients with natural and clean labels, free from additives. Health-Driven Innovations: Health-focused meat ingredients, like those with reduced sodium or fat, are gaining traction.

Sustainability Matters: Ethical and sustainable sourcing of meat ingredients is a growing concern in the market.

Analyst View:

Despite the rise in plant-based diets, there is still a strong demand for meat flavors and textures. Meat ingredients allow manufacturers to cater to consumers seeking healthier options while retaining meat-like attributes in their products.Meat ingredients are used to enhance the quality of meat substitutes like plant-based burgers and sausages, making them more appealing to consumers.

Competitive Players:

Kerry Group PLC

Firmenich

Tate & Lyle

Corbion

Koninklijke DSM NV

Ingredion

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Inc.

Givaudan

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the Meat Ingredients Market is witnessing several notable trends and factors. These include the increasing demand for plant-based ingredients, the preference for clean label and natural products, a focus on health-oriented innovations, and a growing emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing. As consumer preferences evolve, industry players are adapting to these trends to meet the changing demands of the market.

