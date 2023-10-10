Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PacWest, Integra, and Enviva and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW), Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART), and Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW)

Class Period: February 28, 2022 - May 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 10, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) PacWest had understated the impact of interest rate hikes on PWB, a smaller bank with excessive concentration in specific industries; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated the stability and/or sustainability of its deposit base; (iii) as a result, PacWest was exceptionally vulnerable to excessive deposit flows and/or a liquidity crisis; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the PacWest class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PACW

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IART)

Class Period: March 11, 2019 - May 22, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2023

The claims against Defendants arise from the Company’s violations of federal manufacturing regulations governing medical devices, which are intended to protect patients receiving these medical devices from infections and other medical complications. In October 2018, the FDA inspected the Boston Facility and found that Integra was in violation of the good manufacturing practice requirements of the Quality System Regulation. Consequently, on November 2, 2018, the FDA issued a Notice of Inspectional Observations on Form 483 (the “2018 Form 483”) to put Integra on notice of those violations. Most significantly, the FDA found that Integra failed to adequately test for bacterial endotoxins in the medical devices manufactured at the Boston Facility. On March 7, 2019, Integra received a warning letter (the “2019 Warning Letter”) from the FDA that detailed the Company’s continued failure to remediate the violations that the FDA identified in the 2018 Form 483.

Since 2018, Integra has received multiple warnings from the FDA that its Boston Facility is not in conformity with the good manufacturing practice requirements of the Quality System Regulation. However, throughout the Class Period, Defendants assured investors that they had “undertaken significant efforts” and were working closely with the FDA to remediate the violations in the Boston Facility identified by the FDA in the 2018 Form 483 and 2019 Warning Letter. One Defendant went so far as to say that “[t]here are no patient safety issues” in the Boston Facility.

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company submitted an application to the FDA for premarket approval (“PMA”) for SurgiMend to be used in implant-based breast reconstruction. This was the first PMA application for an implant-based breast reconstruction surgical matrix and represented a major opportunity for the Company to grow SurgiMend’s addressable market. As part of the approval process for SurgiMend’s PMA application, Integra and the SurgiMend product would be required to undergo rigorous testing and review by the FDA to assess the product’s safety, efficacy, and quality. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly touted that Integra was on track to grow SurgiMend’s addressable market by obtaining FDA approval for use as implant-based breast reconstruction surgical matrix.

According to the complaint, the truth began to emerge on April 26, 2023, when the Company revealed that it had paused production at the Boston Facility. The Company also disclosed declining operating margins for the quarter and flat revenue growth projections, which the Company attributed to the manufacturing stoppage. As a result of these disclosures, the price of Integra common stock declined by $4.64 per share, or 8%. Later that same day, Integra further disclosed that the FDA had commenced another inspection at the Boston Facility and that the Company expected to receive another Notice of Inspectional Observations on Form 483 documenting good manufacturing practices failures as a result of that inspection. However, Defendants continued to reassure investors by downplaying the pause at the Boston Facility and reiterating their confidence in obtaining PMA for SurgiMend to be used in implant-based breast reconstruction.

Then, on May 23, 2023, the Company announced that it was recalling all products made at the Boston Facility between March 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023. Integra explained that it had determined that the Boston Facility deviated from good manufacturing practices in testing for bacterial endotoxin and allowed the release of products with higher levels of endotoxins. Accordingly, the Company implemented a “voluntary recall” and extended the pause on production in the Boston Facility. The recalled products included SurgiMend, PriMatrix, Revize, and TissueMend. As a result of the recall and manufacturing shutdown, the Company revised its guidance for the second quarter of 2023, lowering its revenue expectations by 6% and adjusted earnings per diluted share by 26%. The Company further disclosed that it expected to take a $22 million impairment charge in the second quarter due to the inventory write-off. These disclosures caused the price of Integra stock to decline by an additional $10.24 per share, or 20%.

For more information on the Integra class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/IART

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA)

Class Period: November 3, 2022 - May 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2023

The Enviva class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information about the financial condition of Enviva, including its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and net loss forecasts, liquidity position, capital allocations, operation costs, productivity, and the impact of these metrics on Enviva’s ability to continue paying dividends in 2023.

The Enviva class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 3, 2023, Enviva revised down its 2023 guidance, lowering its net loss projection from $18-$48 million to $136-$186 million, and suspending dividend payments for 2023. The Enviva class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Enviva common stock fell more than 67%.

For more information on the Enviva class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EVA

