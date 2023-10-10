Packaged Salad Market to Grow at CAGR of 8.4% through 2030 – Rising Demand for Packaged Green Salads to Propel Growth

Newark, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 12.1 Billion in 2021 packaged salad market will reach USD 27.1 Billion by 2030. The increased popularity of salads and the convenience of packaged meals can be related to the market's expansion. The availability of pre-packaged salads with a variety of vegetables and fruits covered in condiments and dressings and topped with a selection of meats and seafood has contributed to market expansion.



Key Insight of the Packaged Salad Market



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.46% over the projection period.



Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.46% over the forecast period. Demand in this region will likely be driven by expanding consumer awareness regarding the value of green leafy vegetables in the diet and rising customer desire for on-the-go food products. Furthermore, the region's product demand is driven by the increasing adoption of Western-style dietary habits, particularly among the youth, in countries such as India.



The non-vegetarian segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.94% over the projected period in the packaged salad market.



The non-vegetarian segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.94% in the packaged salad market. The shift in consumer focus towards protein-rich diets to obtain the desired body proportions has contributed to the global demand for non-vegetarian packaged salads. Brands that sell such items generally pitch them as a healthy option for a modern, active lifestyle. One of the most popular ingredients in non-vegetarian salads is white chicken flesh.



Over the projected period, the packaged kits segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.27% in the packaged salad market.



Over the forecasted period, the packaged kits segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.27% in the packaged salad market. Because of the growing number of single-individual households, most people who live alone find it difficult to follow a balanced diet. As a result, most people who live alone or don't have the time to prepare their meals have been looking for healthier options, such as prepared salad kits that are both healthy and delicious.



The online segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.74% over the projected period in the packaged salad market.



The online segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.74% in the packaged salad market. Recent purchasing patterns and shifting consumer perceptions indicate that the segment will continue to rise rapidly.



Over the projected period, the organic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.52% in the packaged salad market.



Over the forecasted period, the organic segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.52% in the packaged salad market. Consumers' growing concern about food safety fuels their interest in the segment. Greenhouse-grown products are anticipated to gain popularity in the near future and contribute to segment growth.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing interest in plant-based and healthy diets



Because of the growing popularity of organic foods and beverages, the global market for packaged salads will likely offer a wide range of potential consumers in the next years. This increase can be attributed to rising consumer awareness of the risks connected with pesticides, chemicals, and additives and increasing per capita wealth. In addition, introducing social media has raised interest in improving a person's physical appearance. Most consumers believe a well-balanced diet and healthy eating habits are essential for good physical health. Salads are the most effective meal for attaining their goal of a fibre-rich diet with low-fat and protein-enriched contents; thus, demand for packaged salads is likely to increase substantially in the next years. Plant-based diets are more environmentally friendly than animal-based diets, and veganism is the most environmentally friendly alternative. A plant-based diet requires one-third the amount of land as a meat-and-dairy diet. Plant-based diets are becoming more popular worldwide due to increasing food and water scarcity caused by several environmental and socioeconomic challenges. Avoiding animal products is not just one of the simplest ways to limit food consumption and other resources. Still, it is also the simplest way to oppose wasteful food systems that increase hunger and poverty. As vegan diets become more popular, the market for packaged salads will experience increased growth.



Restraint: Salads are prepared in a more traditional manner



Salads' popularity has increased demand, but there are certain negative aspects to how they are made. One is that packaging frequently results in waste. All of that packaging wastes energy and takes up space that could be used to produce more nutrient-dense, environmentally friendly food. Furthermore, while pre-packaged salads are convenient for many individuals, others find them bland and unpleasant. As a result of all of this, many consumers prefer homemade salads over packaged salads, restricting the growth of the packaged salads market.



Some of the major players operating in the packaged salad market are:



• BrightFarms, Inc.

• Bonduelle

• Dole Food Company, Inc.

• Misionero

• Gotham Greens Holdings, LLC

• Mann Packing Co., Inc

• VegPro International Inc.

• Organicgirl

• Earthbound Farm

• Eat Smart (Curation Foods)

• Fresh Express, Incorporated

• Natures Way Foods Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



• Non-vegetarian

• Vegetarian



By Type:



• Packaged Kits

• Packaged Greens



By Distribution Channel:



• Offline

• Online



By Processing:



• Conventional

• Organic



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



